More Sports:

July 23, 2019

Carson Wentz lands on back end of 'NFL Top 100' list

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
072119CarsonWentz Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

They're sleeping.

That yearly 'NFL Top 100' series began this week on NFL Network, and right off the bat, a Philadelphia Eagles player landed on the list. That would be Carson Wentz, and it's semi-interesting how low he appears.

The players voted Wentz as the 96th best player in the NFL, down from No. 3 last offseason. The "eye test" clearly showed that Wentz wasn't the same guy on the field last season as he was in 2017. Obviously, he was still recovering from a torn ACL and LCL when the season began, and adding a broken bone in his back on top of that certainly didn't help. Yet, Wentz's numbers weren't really down much in 2018 vs. 2017:

 Carson WentzComp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Rating 
 2017 (13 ganes)265-440 (60.2%)3296 (7.5) 33-7 101.9 
 2018 (11 games)279-401 (69.6%)3074 (7.7) 21-7 102.2 


Of course, the Eagles went 11-2 in his starts in 2017, and 5-6 in his starts in 2018.

Here's the video the NFL put together of Wentz:


To note, it's not like the players take this list all that seriously. We (the media) are there when the NFL sends some people in to hand out ballots to the players near the tail end of the season, which (I believe) consist of 10 blank spaces where each player can fill in their top 10. Let's just say that they don't exactly agonize over their selections. My assumption is that the same happens in every other locker room league-wide. Maybe it's mildly interesting that more of Wentz's own teammates didn't vote for him? Or not? I don't know.

Anyway, Madden has Wentz rated as the 13th best quarterback in the NFL. Another national outlet (CBS, I think? Who cares, really) had him in the 70's or 80's. I'm not even googling it. And now the players themselves have him at 96th overall, surely with some quarterbacks ahead of him who couldn't hold his jock. 

My #analysis: They're sleeping.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Carson Wentz

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Roy Halladay's Hall of Fame induction was upliftingly exuberant and unspeakably sad
Roy-Halladay_062119_SIPA

Alternative Medicine

Color-changing tattoos may help diabetes patients monitor their levels
color changing tattoo diabetes monitor

Eagles

Eagles training camp battles to watch
072119AvonteMaddox

Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets 2019: Times, activities and locations announced
Philly Free StreetsDillon -

Food & Drink

Sixers Joel Embiid shows us how to make his signature Shirley Temple recipe
Joel Embiid Shirley Temple Making Show

Performances

Shakespeare in Clark Park returns with free production of 'King Lear'
Clark Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved