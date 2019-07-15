Carson Wentz ranked the 13th best quarterback in Madden 20, and other Eagles rating observations

Madden 20 will hit stores on August 2, about a week after training camps kick off, and there will be plenty for Eagles fans to be annoyed with as they prepare to devote hours upon hours to running NFL franchises out of their own in their basements.

Ratings for every NFL player were posted on EA Sports' website Monday, with Fletcher Cox surprising no one as Philly's top player, boasting the best strength and awareness on the team as well. He's a 96 overall.





The Birds had four other players eclipse 90 overall with center Jason Kelce (94), tight end Zach Ertz (93), safety Malcolm Jenkins (92) and currently injured right guard Brandon Brooks (90).

The Eagles' wide receivers are rated relatively high, with Alshon Jeffery an 87, DeSean Jackson at 85 and Nelson Agholor at 83.

Five Eagles players are tied with a 93 speed rating, the best on the team: Ronald Darby, Shelton Gibson, Josh Hawkins, Jackson and Avonte Maddox (Maddox also has the best acceleration).

Why haven't we mentioned MVP candidate Carson Wentz? Well, because you have to scroll a bit to find him. The Eagles quarterback is an 82 overall, 11 slots behind Cox.





Wentz is tied for the 13th best quarterback, rating wise, in the NFL according to Madden. Here's a look at who he is behind:

Player Team Rating Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 97 Tom Brady Patriots 96 Phillip Rivers Chargers 94 Drew Brees Saints 92 Andrew Luck Colts 92 Russell Wilson Seahawks 91 Aaron Rodgers Packers 90 Matt Ryan Falcons 89 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 85 Cam Newton Panthers 84 Baker Mayfield Browns 83 Jared Goff Rams 83 Carson Wentz Eagles 82 DeShaun Watson Texans 82





Somehow, Wentz is not as good as second-year pro Baker Mayfield or aging stars Ben Roethlisberger and Matt Ryan. Thankfully, Wentz is one point higher than 81-overall Dak Prescott from the Cowboys. He's also one rating-point worse than fellow 2016 draftee Jared Goff.

Madden is quick to update its rankings, and once the season begins it wouldn't be surprising to see Wentz climb a bit toward the 90-overall marker, where he probably belongs to be.

Some other Eagles-related Madden rankings tidbits:

• Zach Ertz is the second best tight end in the game, just behind 94-overall Travis Kelce.



• The game has four 99s: Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins, Kahlil Mack and Bobby Wagner.



• Cox is the best DT in Madden 20, and third best defensive lineman (behind Donald, and JJ Watt, a 97).



• Four of the Eagles offensive linemen (Kelce, Brooks, Lane Johnson and Jason Peters) are among the NFL's top 25-rated offensive linemen.



• For some reason, Zach Brown is an 81 overall, tied for the Eagles 12th best player. He is not even a lock to make the team, as PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski expects he may be beaten out by Kamu Grugier-Hill (who is a 73 overall).



• The Eagles don't have much respect at RB, with Jordan Howard leading the way at 80 overall, Corey Clement slotted as a 75, and three RB rated 72s (Miles Sanders, Wendell Smallwood, Josh Adams).



• The worst rated Eagle is long-snapper Rick Lovato, which isn't a surprise. After him, backup quarterbacks Clayton Thorson (56) and Nate Sudfeld (57) do not inspire confidence.



• You can take a look at more on Madden's ranking of the Eagles rookies here.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports