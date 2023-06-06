Climb aboard the Cruiser Olympia for a pop-up 1920s speakeasy this summer

The Cruiser Olympia at the Independence Seaport Museum will feature an extravagant 1920s-inspired pop-up speakeasy on a handful of Fridays this summer.

Beginning on Friday, June 9 from 6 to 9 p.m., visitors ages 21 and older are invited to step onto the U.S. Naval ship and learn from costumed crew members about what the ship was like during World War I and the Prohibition era, when the federal government prohibited the production, sale and distribution of alcohol. Guests will sneak into a speakeasy through a separate entrance guarded by crew members dressed in period uniforms; once inside, attendees will find music, dancing, drinks, games and educational programming about Admiral George Dewey.

The speakeasy pop-up will return on July 14, Aug. 11 and Oct. 13. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $30 or for $35 at the door. Museum members can snag tickets for a 20% discount online or in person.



Provided Image/Independence Seaport Museum Step onto the Cruiser Olympia and be greeted by crew members dressed in period costumes. There will be music, drinks, dancing and games from 6 to 9 p.m. on June 9, July 14, Aug. 11 and Oct. 13.

The Cruiser Olympia is the oldest afloat steel ship, first commissioned by the Navy in 1895. It was used in the Battle of Manila Bay during the Spanish-American War. The ship has been on reserve in Philly since 1922 and became part of the Independence Seaport Museum when the museum merged with the Cruiser Olympia Society in 1996. Now, the ship is home to an interactive exhibit for people of all ages to learn about the ship's backstory through its final voyage during World War I.

The museum is hosting special programming on the Cruiser Olympia and Submarine Becuna this summer, including extended evening hours and guided daily tours. For more information about this summer's special events, check out the museum's website.

June 9, July 14, Aug. 11 and Oct. 13, 2023

6-9 p.m. | $30 in advance or $35 at the door, includes a free drink

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106