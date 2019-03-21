These concussion-preventing bike helmets mimic the brain's protective fluid

As temperatures continue to climb, more and more cyclists will begin to pop up on the bike lane-lined streets of Philadelphia.

Biking, however, doesn’t come without a unique set of dangers. In fact, a number of people have lost their life riding a bicycle in this city. Commuter cyclists are accustomed to these dangers and have likely experienced a number of close-calls, falls and other non-life threatening injuries, including concussions.

Head injuries are among the most common cycling-related injuries and are almost always involved in cycling fatalities, according to Forbes. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents reported in 2017 that more than 40 percent of cycling injuries that resulted in a hospital visit involved a head injury.

Further, brain injuries and concussions usually result from the brain bouncing around inside the skull in response to two types of energy released when the head is hit. Linear energy is produced by head-on impacts, while rotational energy is released when the head hits a surface at an angle.

A new cycling helmet by Trek absorbs rotational energy, which is largely responsible for dangerous concussions, Popular Science reports.

When a person falls off their bike, it’s common for their head to pivot and turn, resulting in a rotational-style concussion. That type of the injury is the most dangerous because cerebrospinal fluid (which basically serves as the brain’s natural cushioning) shifts and allows your brain to jostle around unprotected, irritating and potentially damaging the delicate nerves inside, Popular Science explains.

A safety technology known as multi-directional impact protection system (MIPS) is the predecessor to WaveCel. In simplest terms, the MIPS technology acts as a makeshift layer that works to protect your head similarly to the body’s natural cerebrospinal fluid. When this layer is placed between it and the helmet’s hard shell, it creates a low friction layer that allows the helmet to slide back and forth just like your body’s natural fluid cushioning.

The WaveCel helmet uses a collapsible cellular material that’s incredibly effective at preventing concussions caused by common cycling accidents. It works by going through a three-step change in material structure on impact to absorb energy before it reaches your head, according to Trek.

In fact, a study conducted to ensure the efficacy of these helmets was recently published in the journal Accident Analysis and Prevention. It found that 99 out of 100 times, WaveCel can help prevent concussions.

Hardcore cyclists will be interested to know that Trek estimates WaveCel helmets are about 53 grams heavier than a standard helmet. But the individual cells in the material are mostly air so airflow and heat transfer are good, Forbes notes.

These WaveCel helmets don’t come cheap: road versions range from $149.99 to $299, a mountain version costs $299 and a commuter version is priced at $149. Those prices may seem expensive with Amazon offering a range of choices for $20 or less. But, as Forbes put it: “If you’ve got a $20 head, wear a $20 helmet.” Shop Trek's WaveCel helmets here.