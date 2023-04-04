More News:

April 04, 2023

Dave & Buster's seeks liquor license for potential Atlantic City location

In the midst of an expansion, the company appears to be eying a former site of rapper Jay-Z's 40/40 Club

By Michael Tanenbaum
Dave & Buster's could be planning a new location in Atlantic City, New Jersey in the coming year. The sports bar and arcade chain has applied for a liquor license at the Tanger Outlets.

Dave & Buster's soon may open a new location in Atlantic City as part of the company's expansion plan.

The sports bar and arcade chain is seeking a liquor license for a space at the Tanger Outlets, the open air mall along Atlantic Avenue. It would occupy the former 40/40 Club sports bar and lounge owned by Jay-Z, the Courier-Post reported. The 40/40 club operated from 2005 to 2012. 

Dave & Buster's application to the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control seeks to take over an annual permit at the Tanger Outlets. The address on the company's application is 2120 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 920. 

Dave & Buster's CEO Chris Morris said last month that the Dallas-based company plans to expand this year after a strong performance in the last fiscal year. The company reported $2 billion in revenue, a 50.6% increase from the previous year and a 45% jump from its pre-pandemic earnings in 2019.

Dave & Buster's has 152 locations, including two in Philadelphia, one in King of Prussia, and one at the Gloucester Premium Outlets in Blackwood, South Jersey. It also has North Jersey locations in Woodbridge, Middlesex County and Wayne, Passaic County.

Last year, the company acquired rival chain Main Event, which has about 55 locations, primarily in southern states.

Dave & Buster's is expected to open 11 new Dave & Buster's locations and five Main Event locations this year, but it has not yet confirmed plans for any of them. 

