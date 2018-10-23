Penn Museum celebrating Day of the Dead

Saturday will be the seventh annual Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebration at the Penn Museum.

In the museum, there will be traditional music and dance, storytelling, face painting, tissue paper flower-making, samples of pan de muerto (sweet rolls) and Mexican hot chocolate, and vendors selling jewelry, scarves and Day of the Dead-themed items.

Also, visitors can check out a traditional ofrenda (altar) created for the celebration. There will be smaller alters created by community groups, too, which will be judged in a contest.

Creating altars to honor the lives of those who have passed is one of the most important traditions during Day of the Dead in Mexico.



After 5 p.m., the celebration will move outside. There will be a cash bar until 8 p.m., a history lesson on tequila and a Latin dance party.

The event's family-friendly activities are free with museum admission ($10-$15).

Saturday, Oct. 27

1-8 p.m. | $10-$15 museum admission

Penn Museum

3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104



