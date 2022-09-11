More News:

September 11, 2022

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

Police say 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, DE, was charged with driving under the influence

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations DUI
Delaware Cape Henlopen State Park car ocean William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean on Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. This file photo was taken at Cape Henlopen State Park in August.

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.

MORE: Pedestrian dies after being pinned between ambulances in Germantown

Witnesses contacted 911 after seeing a vehicle drive into the surf. Bystanders entered the water quickly, helping the driver exit the vehicle and return to shore.

In a video posted to Delaware Surf Fishing's Facebook page, the car can be seen being battered by waves as it floats in the ocean.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Donald R. Quill Jr. of Newark, Delaware. 

During the officers' investigation, Quill was observed to display signs of impairment. He was then transported to Rehoboth Police Department for further investigation, and was charged with DUI, a misdemeanor, and inattentive driving and operating a motor vehicle on closed Delaware State Parks areas. 

Quill was video-arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 in Rehoboth Beach, DE. He was then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,502 cash bond, and was issued a no-contact order with all Delaware State Parks.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations DUI Delaware Newark Delaware State Police Beach Ocean

Videos

Featured

Limited - Ava 100

Ava Gardner Festival to host concert at The Clayton Center
Limited - Jon Dorenbos - Live Casino

Jon Dorenbos returns to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pa. Turnpike Commission in more debt than entire state government, auditor general says
Turnpike Debt

Sponsored

Craig Ferguson’s 'The Fancy Rascal Tour' heads to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - Craig Ferguson - Live Casino

Men's Health

With the U.S. life expectancy gap among genders growing, it's time for men to take action
Life Expectancy Men

Eagles

Eagles vs. Lions: Predictions, betting odds and more for Week 1
Darius-Slay-Eagles-Lions-10.31.21-NFL.jpg

History

Queen Elizabeth II presented the U.S. with a replica Liberty Bell while visiting Philly in 1976
Queen Elizabeth Philly bicentennial

Food & Drink

Bars and restaurants roll out food and drink deals for this season's Eagles games
Eagles Game Day Deals

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved