Former St. Joe's star Delonte West hired by Florida rehab facility

Delonte West's journey through addiction recovery has earned him an opportunity to work at the Florida rehab facility where he checked in last year with the help of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

West spent several years struggling with substance abuse and homelessness in cities around the United States after his basketball career ended with stints in international leagues and the NBA's developmental circuit.

The 37-year-old starred as a collegiate athlete during St. Joseph's University's undefeated run in 2003-04, which ended with an appearance in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. His NBA career spanned from 2004 to 2012, ending with the Mavericks.



Countless efforts from friends and former teammates — including Jameer Nelson, former St. Joe's coach Phil Martelli and current Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers — failed to help West successfully get his life back on track.

But last September, Cuban arranged to meet West in Dallas and helped facilitate his entry into a Rebound rehab center in Florida.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, West plans to stay at the rehab facility as an employee.

West reportedly has been making the most of his time in recovery, even returning to the basketball court to work on his game.

Cuban is expected to remain involved in West's life and has worked on reuniting him with family members to keep him on the right path.