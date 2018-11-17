Demolition of Camden’s Campbell’s Field set to begin in December

A South Jersey construction firm was awarded a $1.1 million contract to demolish Campbell’s Field, the former home of the Camden Riversharks.

Camden County officials now expect R.E. Pierson Construction Company to begin the demolition in mid-December, just about a year after Rutgers approved a plan to raze the field and replace it with an athletics facility.

Demolition is expected to be completed in the spring, according to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post.

Campbell’s Field opened in 2001 as the then-brand new home of the Camden Riversharks, an independent minor league baseball team. The Riversharks folded in 2015, and the park housed Rutgers-Camden’s baseball team since then.

Rutgers officials said last year that the new athletic facilities could house Rutgers-Camden's NCAA Division III baseball, lacrosse and field hockey teams as well as club teams.

The City of Camden will own the new facilities, the university said last year, and will enter into a usage agreement with Rutgers to “ensure that Camden youth and families, as well as Rutgers students, enjoy open access to the playing fields.”

Rutgers-Camden athletics spokesman Mike Sepanic told the Courier-Post the school is “going to miss Campbell’s Field, but we're also really excited to have a new home base."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.