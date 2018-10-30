Rutgers football player accused in plot to murder members of friend’s family

A Rutgers football player was accused Tuesday of involvement in a plot to murder two members of a friend’s family.

Authorities said Izaia Bullock, a junior at Rutgers and a redshirt sophomore linebacker on the school's football team, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, according to NJ.com.

Bullock, 22, played high school football at Linden High School in Linden, New Jersey, according to his player page from last year’s roster. Bullock’s player page for the 2018 Rutgers roster appears to have been taken down.

The charges came down Tuesday, after authorities determined on Monday that Bullock had “initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance,” according to NJ.com.

A spokeswoman for Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey told NJ.com the targets of the alleged murder plot were not injured.

The acquaintance was not identified.

According to Sports Reference, Bullock never played a snap for the football team.

Bullock is reportedly being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center and awaiting an appearance in Superior Court in New Brunswick.

