October 27, 2018

Former Rutgers student ordered to pay $8.6 million for attacking school’s computer network

The 22-year-old launched a series of DDOS attacks between 2014 and 2016

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
05182017_Livingston_Student_Center_Rutgers.jpg Source/www.rutgers.edu

The Livingston Student Center on the Livingston campus of Rutgers University.

A 22-year-old Fanwood, New Jersey man was ordered Friday to pay $8.6 million in restitution for cyberattacks that intentionally crippled the Rutgers University computer network.

Paras Jha, who attended Rutgers at the time, was also sentenced to six months of home arrest, five years of supervised release, and 2,500 hours of community service.

Between November 2014 and September 2016, Jha launched distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks on Rutgers’ computer networks. DDOS attacks send a barrage of activity to the Internet connections of targeted computers, rendering them

At times, per the Bridgewater Courier News, Jha’s attacks succeeded in shutting down Rutgers’ central authentication server, through which the school’s students and faculty assign and complete assignments. 

No personal data was compromised during the attacks.

Jha pled guilty last December to violating the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act, according to the Courier News. He was released from custody in February with bail set at $100,000.

The Rutgers University Police Department and the New Jersey State Police assisted in the investigation.

