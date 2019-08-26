More Sports:

August 26, 2019

Eagles' DeSean Jackson posts photo with Allen Iverson in emotional Fan Fest return

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Iverson Desean 19 BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY SPORTS

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and Sixers legend Allen Iverson have developed a close friendship through the striking parallels in their respective careers.

Few sights in Philadelphia sports have been more welcome than Allen Iverson and DeSean Jackson embracing each other at the Wells Fargo Center during the Sixers' playoff run in May.

Most Philly fans would agree that when Jackson joined the Eagles as a rookie in 2008, he became the city's spiritual successor to Allen Iverson.

They're two of the flashiest players of their respective generations, they have similar physical characteristics, both have had issues outside of the game and both have a unique relationship with Philadelphia. Also, Iverson and Jackson each left against their will and came back to finish their careers. 

RELATED: Five Eagles land on ESPN's NFLRank list of Top 100 players

Even before Jackson returned to the Eagles in a trade this offseason, he was known to wear Iverson gear in a show of admiration for the NBA Hall of Famer.

As the Eagles get ready to start the 2019 season next month, DeSean Jackson took to Instagram to show his appreciation for Iverson, acknowledging the similarities between them.

Iverson was in South Philadelphia this past weekend for 97.5 The Fanatic's Fan Fest and delivered an emotional speech about how important the city's fans are to him. 

"I think when it comes to (Michael Jordan) and Chicago, I think that relationship is built, but it ain’t nothing like us," Iverson said. "This s*** is legendary!"

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Social Media Instagram NBA Sixers Allen Iverson

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: What's even worse for Phillies than losing to the Marlins?
Phillies-lose-Marlins-082619_USAT

Animals

Viral 'chonk' cat Mr. B is getting adopted, Morris Animal Refuge announces
Mr. B chonk cat adopted

Women's Health

In men, it’s Parkinson’s. In women, it’s hysteria.
Brain Needlepoint 08262019

Eagles

Mailbag: An early look at the Eagles' biggest draft needs in 2020, and more
082519DerekBarnett

Made in America

Made in America 2019: Road closures and travel restrictions on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Made in America road closures traffic

Festivals

More than 20 local artists to perform at Philly Music Fest
World Cafe Live venue for Philly Music Fest

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved