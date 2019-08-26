Eagles' DeSean Jackson posts photo with Allen Iverson in emotional Fan Fest return

Few sights in Philadelphia sports have been more welcome than Allen Iverson and DeSean Jackson embracing each other at the Wells Fargo Center during the Sixers' playoff run in May.

Most Philly fans would agree that when Jackson joined the Eagles as a rookie in 2008, he became the city's spiritual successor to Allen Iverson.

They're two of the flashiest players of their respective generations, they have similar physical characteristics, both have had issues outside of the game and both have a unique relationship with Philadelphia. Also, Iverson and Jackson each left against their will and came back to finish their careers.