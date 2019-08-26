Eagles' DeSean Jackson posts photo with Allen Iverson in emotional Fan Fest return

August 26, 2019
Few sights in Philadelphia sports have been more welcome than Allen Iverson and DeSean Jackson embracing each other at the Wells Fargo Center during the Sixers' playoff run in May.
DeSean Jackson and Zach Ertz creating that offensive chemistry while enjoying the Sixers take on the Raptors💪— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) May 3, 2019
Most Philly fans would agree that when Jackson joined the Eagles as a rookie in 2008, he became the city's spiritual successor to Allen Iverson.
They're two of the flashiest players of their respective generations, they have similar physical characteristics, both have had issues outside of the game and both have a unique relationship with Philadelphia. Also, Iverson and Jackson each left against their will and came back to finish their careers.
Even before Jackson returned to the Eagles in a trade this offseason, he was known to wear Iverson gear in a show of admiration for the NBA Hall of Famer.
DeSean Jackson wore an Allen Iverson Sixers jersey to work today @6abc @alleniverson @sixers @DeSeanJackson11 #DeSeanJackson pic.twitter.com/oTtcwuxGGC— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 21, 2018
As the Eagles get ready to start the 2019 season next month, DeSean Jackson took to Instagram to show his appreciation for Iverson, acknowledging the similarities between them.
Iverson was in South Philadelphia this past weekend for 97.5 The Fanatic's Fan Fest and delivered an emotional speech about how important the city's fans are to him.
The @alleniverson gives an emotional speech to the fans of Philadelphia at @975TheFanatic #FanFest.— Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) August 24, 2019
“This is how Michael Jordan made me feel, this is legendary.”
"I think when it comes to (Michael Jordan) and Chicago, I think that relationship is built, but it ain’t nothing like us," Iverson said. "This s*** is legendary!"