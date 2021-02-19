More Sports:

February 19, 2021

DeSean Jackson indicates on Instagram that he is no longer with the Eagles

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
DeSean_Jackson_2_Eagles_Rams_Kate_Frese_092020 Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

DeSean Jackson after the Philadelphia Eagles game against the LA Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 20, 2020.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted a trio of messages on his Instagram story that would indicate he is no longer with the team. Via Chris Infante of Philly Sports Network:

In case you can't see those images, they say: 

  1. "Looking forward to me next chapter 👀"
  2. "The best deep threat in NFL history 👀🤔"
  3. "Philadelphia it's always love 💚🦅🦅"

NBC Sports' John Clark also reported the news:

Jackson is indeed one of the best deep threats of all time, and his initial tenure with the Eagles yielded a lot of exciting moments, before he was unceremoniously released by the team in 2014.

His second stint with the team was forgettable. Over the last two years, Jackson had 23 catches for 395 yards and 3 TDs in just eight games, two of which he played 10 or fewer snaps. For that production, the Eagles paid him $17,675,000, or $768,478 per reception. 

Jackson made a lot of sense for the Eagles in 2019, when the team originally traded for him, in that he would be serving as the field-stretching threat that the offense so desperately needed. In 2020, the Eagles had all kinds of opportunities to add talent at the wide receiver position, but instead spent on a defensive tackle in free agency, and somehow decided to roll the dice on Jackson staying healthy, with little other backup plan than to select a few receivers in the draft and trade for an equally injury-prone Marquise Goodwin. That plan failed miserably.

If indeed the Eagles have released Jackson, as was widely expected, they'll incur $5,802,000 in dead money charges on their 2021 cap. They'll save $4,857,000.

