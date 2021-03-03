More Culture:

March 03, 2021

Di Bruno Bros. creates first wine in new, exclusive series

The red wine is meant to pair easily with many different cheeses

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Di Bruno Bros. staff partnered with La Clarine Farm in Somerset, California, to create a red wine. Future collaborations will be with Wayvine of Nottingham, Pennsylvania, and Maloof Wines of Forest Grove, Oregon.

Di Bruno Bros. has created its own wine that is now exclusively available at its bottle shops.

The wine, called Di Bruno & Friends Wine Collaboration No. 1, is a blend of 50% Barbera and 50% Zinfandel grapes. It's the first in a series. 

Di Bruno Bros. staff, spearheaded by Sande Friedman, a wine category manager and president of Philly Wine Cru, partnered with La Clarine Farm, located in the Sierra Foothills in Somerset, California, to create the wine. Only 51 cases were produced. The price is $39.99 per bottle.

During the 2019 harvest, Friedman helped to handpick Barbera grapes. After several months of aging, the fermented Barbera juice, along with a few other options for blending, was sent to the Di Bruno Bros. team to taste and create their own desired cuvee.

They gathered in Alimentari, the restaurant located upstairs at the Rittenhouse shop, "with beakers and bottles laid out like a boozy laboratory," according to the gourmet cheese sellers.

Tasting notes include dried red and blue fruits, wild clove and sage. There's also flavors of white peach and smoke. 

Di Bruno Bros. describes the wine as savory and medium-bodied with great structure, acidity and soft tannins. It's a red wine meant to pair with all styles and textures of different cheeses.

Di Bruno Bros. recommends pairing the wine with a soft Taleggio, an earthy blue like Colston Bassett Stilton and some prosciutto rotondo dolce or Smoking Goose Soppressata — all available at its shops.

To enjoy the wine with a full meal, try pairing it with pizza, burgers, barbecue or roasted chicken.

Future collaboration wines from Di Bruno Bros. will be with Wayvine of Nottingham, Chester County, and Maloof Wines of Forest Grove, Oregon. The local rosé and Oregon pinot gris will be available later in 2021.

Also, Di Bruno Bros. will open a new location this spring in Wayne at 375 W. Lancaster Ave. The 8,000-square-foot shop will be the company's sixth location.

