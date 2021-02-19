More Events:

February 19, 2021

There's a burger battle happening at Emmy Squared this March

Try the Emmy Burger and Le Big Matt to vote on a favorite and possibly win a gift card

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Burgers
Emmy Burger at Emmy Squared Courtesy of/Pizza Loves Emily

The Emmy Burger from New York City's restaurant Emily will be sold at Emmy Squared for the month of March.

This March, all Emmy Squared locations, including the one in Philadelphia, will have the Emmy Burger for sale. The menu item is a double-stack burger from sister restaurant Emily in New York City's West Village.

Emmy Squared, a mini-chain that sells Detroit-style pizza, has its own burger called Le Big Matt. By offering both burgers at the same place, guests will be able to determine which of the two is their favorite.

RELATED: Federal Donuts' Center City shop is closing and relocating after 9 years on Sansom Street | Laser Wolf's Andrew Henshaw participating in virtual James Beard event | Pizza Hut isn't the only place making Detroit-style pizza in Philadelphia

Emmy Squared burgerCourtesy of/Emmy Squared

Le Big Matt Burger has a double-stack of grass-fed beef patties, American cheese, greens, pickles, Sammy Sauce and comes with a side of waffle fries.

While both are double-stack burgers with pretzel buns, there are some key differences between them.

The Emmy Burger is made with dry-aged beef patties cooked to medium rare and topped with Emmy sauce made with a gochujang and Kewpie mayo base, caramelized onions, American cheese and pickles on a pretzel bun. It's served with curly fries.

Le Big Matt is made with grass-fed beef patties topped with American cheese, Sammy sauce made with a mayo and sambal base, greens and pickles on a pretzel bun. It comes with Emmy Squared's signature waffle fries.

The Emmy Burger will be available at Emmy Squared locations for a limited time, allowing guests to vote for the burger they love most via social mediaWhen March ends and votes are tallied, everyone that voted for the winning burger will receive a $10 gift card to Emmy Squared.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Burgers Philadelphia Restaurants

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

No one has any idea how to grade the Eagles' Carson Wentz trade
1010922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Wellness

What causes cold sores to return? New research offers a deeper understanding
Cold Sore recurrence

Business

Giant opening two-level, flagship supermarket in Logan Square in March
Giant Riverwalk Main

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't blame Roseman for this Wentz debacle, blame Lurie
Lurie-Roseman_021821_usat

Food & Drink

Three Philly restaurants in Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2021
Zahav Yelp 2021

Family-Friendly

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse 17b

FOR RENT! High-end 2 bed home designed by world-renowned architect Cecil Baker offering features and finishes of the highest quality. This magnificent home showcases treetop views of Rittenhouse Square from oversized windows. 1,610 sqft | $5,995/mo
Limited - Allan Domb 237 18th st 16bc

FOR SALE! Condominium 16B is a corner 3 bed + den, 3.5 bath with unobstructed Rittenhouse Square views to the west and sun-filled views of the city to the south. 5,400 sqft | $4,075,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved