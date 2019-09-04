Dine Out for Pet's Sake is fundraiser for Pennsylvania SPCA

The Pennsylvania SPCA, in partnership with Philadelphia Brewing Co., will host Dine Out for Pet's Sake, a fundraiser for the animal shelter, on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Restaurants, beer gardens and bars across the city are participating. Most will donate 5 or 10 percent of the day's sales to the PSPCA, but a few places have opted to donate even more.

Doobie's Bar will give 20 percent of proceeds and Standard Tap will give 15 percent, while Knead Bagels will donate 100 percent of proceeds from a special PSPCA bagel.

The places donating 10 percent include: The Abbaye, Cry Baby Pasta, Grace Tavern, Morgan's Pier, Second District Brewing, Batter & Crumbs, Fishtown Brewpub, Harper's Garden, PS & Co., Triangle Tavern, Chick's, For Pete's Sake, McGillin's Olde Ale House and Rosy's Taco Bar.

Brickwall Tavern, Lucky 13 Pub, Tattooed Mom, Fergie's Pub, Porta, The Thirsty Soul, HipCityVeg on Broad Street and South Bowl are giving 5 percent to the organization, and Memphis Taproom is giving 7 percent.

"We know that this event will raise significant funds for our lifesaving mission, and what is even better is that our supporters can choose a restaurant in their neighborhood, go somewhere they've never been, or visit several locations," said Julie Klim, CEO of the PSPCA.



Wednesday, Sept. 18

26 participating restaurants

