More Culture:

August 23, 2019

Dîner en Blanc 2019 photos: 6,000 guests partied along Boathouse Row

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Diner En Blanc Photos
Diner en Blanc Boathouse row HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Table Judge Alicia Vitarelli, from 6ABC, presents the best table award to the Game of Thrones table at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

On Thursday evening, 6,000 fashionably dressed, white-clad Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia attendees dined along Kelly Drive at amid a setting created by the city's iconic Boathouse Row and Schuylkill River.

This year marked the eighth edition of the annual event in Philadelphia, as well as the largest Dîner en Blanc gathering in the country in 2019.

As is tradition, guests carried their tables and chairs to the party location, which was only revealed to them as Kelly Drive minutes before they arrived.

MORE: Lil Uzi Vert just agreed to pay a Temple student's undergraduate tuition

The largest al-fresco pop-up party in Philadelphia had guests dancing to the tunes of the Dewdrop Society Band, DJ Mar, and DJ Sean Smoove. The also dined, mingled, and took surrey rides through the crowds of guests before heading home for the night with memories that will have them dreaming of the possibilities for the ninth Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia in 2020.

Below are photos from Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Kelly Brophy, Joe Moore, Nicole Ganaden and Jaime Allen at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Table-leader Nikki Thompson gives directions to her diners at the foot fo the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Luisa Stick and Gail Hargaden greet diners as they near their spots on Kelly Drive for Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Sharon Johnson, right, waves her napkin to signal the start of dinner at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Guests ride a surrey ride during Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Alyssa Va with rowers Chris Shirley, Nevin Cunningham and Luke Rein attend Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Guests light sparklers as Coldplay's “Viva la Vida” starts the dance party at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Mad Beatz performs at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

Diner en Blanc Boathouse rowHughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice

Bryan and Esperanza Dow pack up for the night at the conclusion of Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Diner En Blanc Photos Philadelphia Kelly Drive Parties Boathouse Row

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Ravens 26, Eagles 15
Josh-McCown-Eagles_082219_usat

Police

Philly Police launch unsolved murders website, hope public can help find suspects
Philadelphia police unsolved murders

Fitness

*This* is the favored exercise method of U.S. Twitter users, study finds
walking favorite exercise

Eagles

4 players who impressed in Eagles preseason loss to the Ravens
JJ-Arcegia-Whiteside-Eagles-Preseason_082119_USAT

Food & Drink

Time Magazine names Fishtown's Pizzeria Beddia one of the world's 19 best places to eat
Pizzeria Beddia pie

Family-Friendly

Movie Tavern launching Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved