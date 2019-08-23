Dîner en Blanc 2019 photos: 6,000 guests partied along Boathouse Row

On Thursday evening, 6,000 fashionably dressed, white-clad Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia attendees dined along Kelly Drive at amid a setting created by the city's iconic Boathouse Row and Schuylkill River.

This year marked the eighth edition of the annual event in Philadelphia, as well as the largest Dîner en Blanc gathering in the country in 2019.

As is tradition, guests carried their tables and chairs to the party location, which was only revealed to them as Kelly Drive minutes before they arrived.

The largest al-fresco pop-up party in Philadelphia had guests dancing to the tunes of the Dewdrop Society Band, DJ Mar, and DJ Sean Smoove. The also dined, mingled, and took surrey rides through the crowds of guests before heading home for the night with memories that will have them dreaming of the possibilities for the ninth Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia in 2020.

Below are photos from Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Kelly Brophy, Joe Moore, Nicole Ganaden and Jaime Allen at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Table-leader Nikki Thompson gives directions to her diners at the foot fo the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art during Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Luisa Stick and Gail Hargaden greet diners as they near their spots on Kelly Drive for Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Sharon Johnson, right, waves her napkin to signal the start of dinner at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Guests ride a surrey ride during Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Alyssa Va with rowers Chris Shirley, Nevin Cunningham and Luke Rein attend Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Guests light sparklers as Coldplay's “Viva la Vida” starts the dance party at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.

HughE Dillon/For PhillyVoice Mad Beatz performs at Dîner en Blanc Philadelphia 2019 on Boathouse Row on Aug. 22.