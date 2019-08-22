More Culture:

August 22, 2019

Is this the location for tonight's Dîner en Blanc?

Evidence is mounting about the site of tonight's party in Philadelphia

By PhillyVoice staff
Diner en Blanc Courtesy of/Georgi Anastasov Photography

A photo from the 2016 Diner en Blanc at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Where will the 2019 dinner be held?

It's that time of year again, when everyone in Philadelphia starts speculating on where Dîner en Blanc will be held. 

The people attending tonight's outdoor party that's BYO everything are wondering where they'll set up their tables and chairs, and everyone else is wondering what area of the city to avoid during rush hour.

So far, there are a few guesses. POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD.

Could it be at the stadium in South Philly? While that's one rumor, it seems unlikely. Dîner en Blanc's whole point is to have crowds of people dressed in white in a super visible public space.

Last year the event was held at Dilworth Park in front of City Hall, while other past locations include the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Broad Street in Center City.

What seems more likely is that tonight's event will be held along scenic Boathouse Row, one of the most picturesque spots in all of Philadelphia that would have Schuylkill Expressway motorists gawking for sure.

What's the evidence? A source told PhillyVoice that while driving down Kelly Drive around 2:45 p.m. they saw portable toilets, as well as a stage and speakers being set up by the boathouses.

Then, we got our hands on a newsletter from Vesper Boat Club. It reads: "REMINDER: Today, Thursday Aug. 22, Kelly Drive will be closed, and access to the boathouse will be restricted."

So what do you think? Will this year's Dîner en Blanc be at Boathouse Row? Did we ruin the surprise?

If you're thinking, "No way that it's happening there," then what's your best guess?

Boathouse Row Schuylkill riverThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's Boathouse Row on the Schuylkill River in autumn.


