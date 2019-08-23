Lil Uzi Vert just agreed to pay a Temple student's undergraduate tuition

Lil Uzi Vert told a Temple University student he'd pay his $90,000 college tuition in an Instagram story posted to the student's account.

Raheel Ahmad, a junior in Temple's college of liberal arts, posted the video Thursday morning. It shows the student calling out to Uzi as the rapper is whisked by him, through what appears to be a department store — we're guessing it's the King of Prussia mall.

The Philly rapper stopped after Ahmad is heard asking if he'd pay for his college tuition.

In the video, Lil Uzi Vert is escorted through the store by his security, and he's walking pretty fast out of there until Ahmad yells, "Can you pay for my college tuition?"

Uzi stopped and yells back, "How much is your college tuition?"

"90 grand," Ahmad says. "I go to Temple, bro."

Temple's undergraduate tuition for in-state students actually costs $16,080 per year, or a little over $64,000 for four years. If he's out-of-state, it would be $115,976. But OK.

The amazing part is Uzi actually agreed — after Ahmad promises he's going to graduate and show Uzi his transcripts.

"If you don't show me, you won't get 90 grand from me," Uzi says. "You gotta show me proof."

So Ahmad gave Lil Uzi his Instagram handle.

We've reached out to Ahmad to see if the two have actually connected. We'll update when he gets back to us.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.