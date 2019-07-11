More News:

July 11, 2019

Tuition won't increase at Pennsylvania's state-owned universities for first time in 21 years

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Universities
tuition West Chester University Smallbones /Wikimedia Commons

Tuition at state-owned universities in Pennsylvania, like West Chester University, above, will not increase for the 2019-20 academic year.

Pennsylvania students who attend one of the 14 state-owned universities won't pay more in tuition bills next academic year for the first time in more than two decades.

Full-time, in-state students will pay $7,716 annually — the same as last school year — for classes in 2019-20 after the State System of Higher Education's Board of Governors unanimously decided on Wednesday it would freeze tuition prices.

MORE: At Trump's behest, Lockheed Martin keeping Coatesville, Pennsylvania helicopter plant open

Nearly 90% of enrolled students at state-owned universities are Pennsylvania residents, the AP reported, but enrollment at the state schools has declined from 112,000 to 90,000 students in the last eight years. 

Pennsylvania has 14 universities in the state system of higher education. The closest to Philadelphia are West Chester University and Cheyney University.

Without a tuition increase, there will be a projected budget hole of about $63 million, according to the AP. Government support for higher education is increasing 2% this year, to $477 million. 

Temple University also announced this week that it would freeze tuition for in-state undergrads while increasing it by 2.9% for out-of-state students. Temple is a state-affiliate college that receives some of it funding from Pennsylvania. In-state tuition there costs $16,080, plus $890 in fees per year.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Universities Philadelphia Colleges Student Loans Tuition Student Death Students Higher Education Temple Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

This is Carter Hart's team now, even if the Flyers goalie doesn't want to admit it
071019_Carter-Hart_usat

Protests

Immigration rights demonstrators arrested during sit-in at Joe Biden's Philadelphia headquarters
Joe Biden protest headquarters

Film

'The Lion King' remake asks, 'Can You Feel The Slog Tonight?'
Mufasa and Simba

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Health News

Viral ice cream-licking challenge videos pose public health threat
ice cream challenge

Pets

PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday
Carroll - Cat

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved