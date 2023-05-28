More Events:

Dock Street Fishtown hosting 'Vanderpump Rules' watch parties during drama-filled reunion episodes

The events on May 31 and June 7 will feature Bravo-themed drinks while the episodes are streamed live on the brewery's TVs with the sound on

Dock Street Fishtown is hosting watch parties for the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion episodes on May 31 and June 7.

Reality TV fans who have long dreamed of a bar that plays their favorite Bravo shows instead of sports finally have their wishes granted. 

Dock Street Brewing Company, Philly's award-winning woman-owned craft brewery, is hosting a series of watch parties for the reunion episodes of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules" on Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7. The festivities will take place at Dock Street's Fishtown location, at 1229 N. Front St.

"Vanderpump Rules," which follows a group of restaurant employees working under reality star Lisa Vanderpump as they pursue their own dreams, made mainstream news in recent months due to a scandal (nicknamed "Scandoval") that emerged during this season involving multiple cast mates. 

To sum things up briefly, Tom Sandoval cheated on his then-partner Ariana Madix with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss. The pair concealed their affair for months before it came to light in shocking fashion — and made for some dramatic reality TV.

Season 10 of the series is now wrapping up with a three-part reunion, to allow for the frenemies to hash things out (or not) with the help of host Andy Cohen. The first part of the reunion aired last Wednesday, coinciding with Dock Street's first viewing party, and Parts 2 and 3 will air on the next two consecutive Wednesdays.

During the events at Dock Street Fishtown, patrons can imbibe on $14 Vanderpump-inspired cocktails and mocktails, with clever names "Bravoholics" would recognize like "I'm the Number One Guy in This Group" and "Pumptini." The reunion episodes will play on the brewery's TVs with the sound on.

The episodes begin at 9 p.m., but Dock Street recommends fans show up earlier to secure their seats. Starting at 8:30 p.m., the bar will play tunes by Bravo stars to get the crowd excited for the drama to unfold onscreen. 

Vanderpump Rules Reunion Watch Parties

Wednesday, May 31, and Wednesday, June 7
8:30 p.m. | free to attend
Dock Street Fishtown
1229 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

