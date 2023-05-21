Xfinity Live! to offer Baseball Brunch before afternoon Phillies games

Phillies fans can dine and imbibe on brunch before heading into Citizens Bank Park this season at Xfinity Live!

Baseball Brunch will be held at 1100 Social within Xfinity Live! this MLB season from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before each afternoon Phillies game.

The brunch menu includes breakfast tacos, chicken and waffles, avocado toast, brunch burger and banana french toast. Guests can also order drinks like Bloody Marys, espresso martinis, orange crushes and mimosa towers.

Provided Image/Xfinity Live! Xfinity Live! will offer brunch before afternoon Phillies games.

Special events and giveaways also will be held throughout the season.

Fans can enjoy the brunch offerings before the following afternoon home games at Citizens Bank Park: Sunday, May 21 at 1:35 p.m.; Wednesday, June 24 at 1:05 p.m.; Sunday, June 11 at 1:35 p.m.

Reservations for Baseball Brunch can be made in advance online.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before afternoon Phillies gamesXfinity Live!1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148