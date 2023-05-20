Take a trip down memory lane and dress like a millennial middle schooler during an adult book fair

In an opportunity to bring in customers and spread some nostalgia Latchkey the vinyl records store located at 1502 East Passyunk Avenue, is teaming with The 8th House to host its first Grown Ass Book Fair on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 4 p.m.

The best times as a kid in school often included class trips down to preview the book fair. The bi-annual event, full of the latest books, magazines, posters, and novelties such as crazy pens, smelly erasers, and stickers, bought joy.

During the event, attendees can purchase old-school memorabilia, including old books, magazines, VHS tapes, stickers, and posters. There will even be friendship bracelets like the ones that bonded people in elementary school.

Customers who come dressed like their inner child will get 10% off their purchases. In addition, there will be a teenage heartthrob wall filled with the guys and girls that had the youth going crazy in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s that customers can take Polaroid photos with for $3.

There will also be adult-style Lunchables, the pre-packaged lunch that was all the craze for millennials.

The best-dressed customer has the chance to win a Tamagotchi virtual pet.

Latchkey will debut its graphic novel collection during the book fair with a 20% off sale.

Saturday, May 27

12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Latchkey