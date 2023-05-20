More Events:

May 20, 2023

Take a trip down memory lane and dress like a millennial middle schooler during an adult book fair

Latchkey and The 8th House are hosting the nostalgia-filled event on May 27th from 12-4 including a Polaroid photobooth. The best dressed customer wins a Tamagotchi virtual pet

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Pop Culture
Adult Book Fair The News Journal-/USA TODAY NETWORK

Latchkey and The 8th House are throwing a nostalgia-filled 'Grown Ass Book Fair' event full of old-school books, magazines, VHS tapes, and Polaroid pictures. The event will take place on May 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at 1502 E. Passyunk Avenue.

The best times as a kid in school often included class trips down to preview the book fair. The bi-annual event, full of the latest books, magazines, posters, and novelties such as crazy pens, smelly erasers, and stickers, bought joy. 

In an opportunity to bring in customers and spread some nostalgia Latchkey the vinyl records store located at 1502 East Passyunk Avenue, is teaming with The 8th House to host its first Grown Ass Book Fair on Saturday, May 27, from noon to 4 p.m.

MORE: Food trucks, funk music return to Northern Liberties Night Market

During the event, attendees can purchase old-school memorabilia, including old books, magazines, VHS tapes, stickers, and posters. There will even be friendship bracelets like the ones that bonded people in elementary school. 

Customers who come dressed like their inner child will get 10% off their purchases. In addition, there will be a teenage heartthrob wall filled with the guys and girls that had the youth going crazy in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s that customers can take Polaroid photos with for $3.

There will also be adult-style Lunchables, the pre-packaged lunch that was all the craze for millennials. 

The best-dressed customer has the chance to win a Tamagotchi virtual pet. 

Latchkey will debut its graphic novel collection during the book fair with a 20% off sale. 

Grown Ass Book Fair

Saturday, May 27
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Latchkey
1502 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Pop Culture Philadelphia Memorabilia Nostalgia polaroid Books Collectibles

Videos

Featured

Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Environment

North Wildwood gets emergency approval to fix eroded beaches before Memorial Day
North Wildwood Beaches

Sponsored

WSFS Bank and Philadelphia Union launch co-branded debit card
Limited - WSFS Bank Philadelphia Union Debit Card

Prevention

CDC warns of summer mpox resurgence, urges vaccination for high-risk groups
Mpox Vaccination CDC Resurgence

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Post-draft edition
051923HaasonReddick

Food & Drink

Cloud Cups to celebrate store opening in Fishtown with free gelato
Cloud Cups Fishtown

Food & Drink

Hot dog martinis, anyone? Art in the Age to raise money for Morris Animal Refuge with peculiar drink
Martinis Charity Art of the Age

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved