Drink beer and play with pups at launch party celebrating Dock Street's IPA collaboration with PAWS

Dock Street Brewing Co. will soon "go to the dogs," as it commemorates the release of an IPA that will benefit homeless pets in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's first craft brewing company has collaborated with Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on "Found Friends," a hazy IPA which will raise funds for the nonprofit rescue organization. To celebrate the occasion, Dock Street Brewery South, located at 2118 Washington Avenue, is hosting a launch party on Thursday, May 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During the dog-friendly event, there will be a raffle for beer and merchandise, information on how to get involved with PAWS and a brewery tour. Furry friends in attendance can enjoy dog treats crafted from Found Friends spent grain.

Found Friends, which is being canned on Tuesday, is a flavorful brew with 6.5 percent ABV. For every four-pack sold, Dock Street will donate $1 to support PAWS’ mission of making Philadelphia a no-kill city for pets.

Starting Thursday, four-packs of the beer will be available at Dock Street South as well as the new Dock Street Fishtown (1229 N. Front Street), which opened earlier this month. The brew also will pop up at a few bars and bottle shops around the city, with more info about its whereabouts to be released on social media.



Dock Street Brewery has been partnering with PAWS since 2019. The brewing company has a special connection with the rescue, as Dock Street staff members Lauren Hanak and Mark Russell have fostered over 50 PAWS cats and kittens.