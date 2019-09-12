More Culture:

September 12, 2019

Dogfish Head and Merrell collab on sustainable running shoes inspired by SeaQuench Ale

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Dogfish Head
Outdoor footwear company Merrell and Delaware brewers Dogfish Head have created a shoe made from recycled materials inspired by the brewery's popular SeaQuench Ale.

Delaware brewery Dogfish Head announced a new partnership this week for its brand devotees — and those devoted to running in order to reward themselves with a beer, too.

Dogfish Head is capitalizing on the "wellness beer" movement (yes, you read that right) focused on healthy, lighter drinks designed to refresh you after a workout. They're also most likely making a move on the hard seltzer market that exploded this summer.

Taking that one step further than most, outdoor footwear company Merrell has teamed up with Dogfish Head to make a trail running shoe, inspired by the design of the SeaQuench Ale can. It's billed as a sustainable shoe made from mostly recycled materials.

The shoe is made with the equivalent of two recycled water bottles, 40% mesh recycled lining, 100% recycled overlays, 100% recycled laces, and a midsole made from 10% algae. It's going for $110 and is available online now. 

SeaQuench is a session sour mashup brewed with black limes, sour lime juice, and sea salt. According to beer-rating website beeradvocate.com, it's a light, fizzy, salty brew with a tart and crisp finish.

