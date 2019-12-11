More News:

December 11, 2019

Trump calls Philly's Krasner 'the worst district attorney' during rally in Hershey

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
President Donald Trump held a re-election rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. During it, he told supporters that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is "the worst district attorney." Although, Trump didn't mention Krasner by name.

President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign rally in Hershey on Tuesday night and didn't shy from giving his hot take on Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. 

While Trump did not mention the city's top prosecutor by name, he referred to Krasner as "the worst district attorney," after mentioning that Philadelphia does not work with with U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, The Morning Call reported.

“You have the worst district attorney. I’ve been hearing about this guy,” Trump said, “He lets killers out almost immediately … get yourself a new prosecutor.” 

The president met with John McNesby, president of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police, at the White House on Friday, along with other ranking members in police unions from across the country. They discussed "progressive" district attorneys, including Krasner, and their impacts on the criminal justice system. 

Trump's Hershey ally was held just hours after the House Democrats released two articles of impeachment against the president. He called the impeachment case "weak" and told supporters he felt Democrats were embarrassed by their decision to release the articles. 

"This is the lightest, weakest impeachment," he said. "This is 'impeachment light.' This is the lightest impeachment in the history of the country." 

Pennsylvania will again be a critical battle ground for the Presidential 2020 election. In 2016, the president won Pennsylvania, defeating Hillary Clinton by 44,292 votes. 

“We won Pennsylvania last time, and we’re going to win it again but even bigger,” Trump said.

Polls have Joe Biden leading in several key states versus Trump — including Pennsylvania, according to a recent poll by the New York Times.

Biden also leads Trump in Wisconsin, Florida, and Arizona, polls show, and the former vice president is tied with the president in Michigan. Polls show Sen. Elizabeth Warren trailing Trump in the key states, and Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the president in Pennsylvania and other key states. 

