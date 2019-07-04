Don't burn your Jimmy Butler jersey, donate it

It happens with great regularity. A player leaves, and you're left with an out of date jersey.

And instead of tossing it in the trash or even burning it — as some fans may feel the instinct to do — this year, radio personality Eytan Shander is giving Philly fans the chance to be productive as they get rid of their Jimmy Butler jerseys.

"I saw a lot of people on Twitter frustrated and upset about Jimmy Butler leaving, to the point of wanting to destroy or even burn a jersey. I thought, hey I'll take those, and I know money is tight for people, so if I could give them 20 bucks for donating a jersey, then maybe it can make a difference,” Shander said. “I also wanted to add a bottled water component, to make sure they get a couple pallets of water. Anything we can do to help, it's worth it. From a jersey to bottle of water."

So as Butler starts the next phase of his career in Miami, his spurned fans can do a little good with that No. 23 jersey they spent a lot of money on just months ago. Sounds like a good plan.

Instead of inundating Shander — who is on-air on SBNation Radio, and weekdays on 97.3 ESPN from 12-2pm with Harry Mayes — through social media, there is now a drop off location for those with unwanted Butler jerseys.

Donations — which will support Project HOME — can be dropped off this Friday, July 5th from noon – 2 P.M. while Eytan will be broadcasting live from Sportsbook, inside Parx Casino, (2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020). All donations will be compiled and brought over to Hub of Hope on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

