Sixers 2019-20 roster, salary cap breakdown

It's been a little hard to keep up with all the news seemingly breaking at random times throughout the last four days so we've got you covered.

The Sixers have come to terms with nine players (while also potentially extending a 10th) to build what is resembling a complete roster. Here's a look at the team as currently constructed (salary figures via spotrac.com). Get used to this group of players — they're going to be here for a long time.

Player Signed through Avg Salary Total Notes Tobias Harris 2024 $36m $180m Joel Embiid 2023 $29.5m $147.7m Rookie max ext Al Horford 2023 $27.3m $109m $109m is an estimate Josh Richardson 2022 $10.4m $42m Player option in '21 Ben Simmons 2020* $6.6m $26.6m Mike Scott 2021 $4.9m $9.8m Jonah Bolden 2022 $1.75m $7m Shake Milton 2023 $1.7m $3.4m Zhaire Smith 2022 $2.8m $5.7m Club options in '20, '21 James Ennis 2021 $2.1m $4.1m Player option in '20 Kyle O'Quinn 2020 $2m $2m Norvell Pelle 2020 Two-way deal Mattise Thybulle 2023** Not yet signed

*Simmons has reportedly been offered a five-year, $170 million extension

**Thybulle has not signed his rookie deal yet, but it will keep him under contract for four seasons

There still could be room for one more player on the team's roster (T.J. McConnell would make the most sense, as the team is permitted to exceed the salary cap to re-sign its own players). The team for all intents and purposes has used all of it's cap space.