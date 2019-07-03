Sixers 2019-20 roster, salary cap breakdown

July 03, 2019
It's been a little hard to keep up with all the news seemingly breaking at random times throughout the last four days so we've got you covered.
The Sixers have come to terms with nine players (while also potentially extending a 10th) to build what is resembling a complete roster. Here's a look at the team as currently constructed (salary figures via spotrac.com). Get used to this group of players — they're going to be here for a long time.
|Player
|Signed through
|Avg Salary
|Total
|Notes
|Tobias Harris
|2024
|$36m
|$180m
|Joel Embiid
|2023
|$29.5m
|$147.7m
|Rookie max ext
|Al Horford
|2023
|$27.3m
|$109m
|$109m is an estimate
|Josh Richardson
|2022
|$10.4m
|$42m
|Player option in '21
|Ben Simmons
|2020*
|$6.6m
|$26.6m
|Mike Scott
|2021
|$4.9m
|$9.8m
|Jonah Bolden
|2022
|$1.75m
|$7m
|Shake Milton
|2023
|$1.7m
|$3.4m
|Zhaire Smith
|2022
|$2.8m
|$5.7m
|Club options in '20, '21
|James Ennis
|2021
|$2.1m
|$4.1m
|Player option in '20
|Kyle O'Quinn
|2020
|$2m
|$2m
|Norvell Pelle
|2020
|Two-way deal
|Mattise Thybulle
|2023**
|Not yet signed
*Simmons has reportedly been offered a five-year, $170 million extension
**Thybulle has not signed his rookie deal yet, but it will keep him under contract for four seasons
There still could be room for one more player on the team's roster (T.J. McConnell would make the most sense, as the team is permitted to exceed the salary cap to re-sign its own players). The team for all intents and purposes has used all of it's cap space.
