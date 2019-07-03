More Sports:

July 03, 2019

Sixers 2019-20 roster, salary cap breakdown

By Evan Macy
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

It's been a little hard to keep up with all the news seemingly breaking at random times throughout the last four days so we've got you covered.

The Sixers have come to terms with nine players (while also potentially extending a 10th) to build what is resembling a complete roster. Here's a look at the team as currently constructed (salary figures via spotrac.com). Get used to this group of players — they're going to be here for a long time.

PlayerSigned throughAvg SalaryTotalNotes
Tobias Harris2024$36m$180m 
Joel Embiid2023$29.5m$147.7mRookie max ext 
Al Horford2023$27.3m$109m$109m is an estimate
Josh Richardson2022$10.4m$42mPlayer option in '21
Ben Simmons2020*$6.6m$26.6m 
Mike Scott2021$4.9m$9.8m 
 Jonah Bolden2022$1.75m$7m 
Shake Milton2023$1.7m$3.4m 
Zhaire Smith2022$2.8m$5.7mClub options in '20, '21
James Ennis2021$2.1m$4.1mPlayer option in '20
 Kyle O'Quinn2020$2m$2m 
Norvell Pelle2020Two-way deal  
 Mattise Thybulle2023**Not yet signed  

*Simmons has reportedly been offered a five-year, $170 million extension
**Thybulle has not signed his rookie deal yet, but it will keep him under contract for four seasons

There still could be room for one more player on the team's roster (T.J. McConnell would make the most sense, as the team is permitted to exceed the salary cap to re-sign its own players). The team for all intents and purposes has used all of it's cap space.

MORE: Live NBA free agency rumors and news: Will Kawhi Leonard come back to the East, or head out West? | Sixers will sign guard Shake Milton to four-year contract; James Ennis returns to hunt for title | Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with very little cap space

