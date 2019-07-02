More Sports:

July 02, 2019

Sixers offer Ben Simmons five-year, $168 million max contract, per report

Simmons, who reached his first All-Star Game this past season, turns 23 years old this month

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Ben Simmons max contract Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports Images

Ben Simmons, smiling and thinking about how much money he's about to make without draining a three-pointer, was offered a five-year, $168 million max contract by the Sixers this week, according to a report.

The Elton Brand-run Sixers don't seem afraid of spending money on tall basketball players.

Continuing a busy week, the team reportedly offered Ben Simmons a full five-year, $170 million max contract on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

The news isn't terribly surprising, considering the team has made it clear time and time again that Simmons is regarded as a foundational piece, with respect to the franchise's future.

When free agency began Sunday evening, the first report about anything Sixers related wasn't even a report about a free agent. It was a tweet from Wojnarowski saying discussions about an extension between the Sixers and Simmons' camp had begun.

Simmons' current rookie contract has one year left after the team picked up his fourth-year option last October.

Whether Simmons' skillset is actually worth more than $30 million per year will be debated, and PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck will dive deeper into that question, and more, later on. But the Sixers didn't really have much of a choice, if they wanted to retain one of the most electrifying young talents in the league, other than to pay the man.

Once the contract is eventually agreed upon, which seems at this point to be a mere formality, Simmons, who is 22 years old and turns 23 later this month, will be making more money per year than teammate and fellow foundational piece Joel Embiid, who is 25 years old. Embiid signed his current deal before the 2018-19 season for five years and $147.7 million.

The Sixers also, of course, just signed Tobias Harris, who is 26 years old and turns 27 later this month, to a five-year, $180 million contract and added Al Horford on a four-year deal with $97 million guaranteed.

MORE: Live NBA free agency tracker: The latest Sixers rumors and news

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Contracts Ben Simmons Wells Fargo Center Basketball Free Agency

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sources: Al Horford contract structure leaves Sixers with $2.2 million in cap space
Al-Horford_070219_usat

Fourth of July

Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philly, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore
Guide to Fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia, the suburbs and the Jersey Shore

Eagles

Should the Eagles have interest in any players in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft?
070119MarcusSimms

Addiction

Docu-series 'Intervention' features opioid addiction in Philadelphia in coming season
intervention opioid addiction philadelphia

Beaches

Wildwood Crest beach reopens after wastewater treatment malfunction
Wildwood Crest Beach

Street Art

Two Philly artists set up a 'Queer Eye' scavenger hunt
0701_Queer Eye Scavenger Hunt

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved