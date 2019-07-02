Live NBA free agency rumors and news: How much money do Sixers have left, and how will they use it?

UPDATE [1:05 p.m.] — The Sixers have reportedly offered Ben Simmons a five-year max contract worth $168 million. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers and Simmons' agent, Rich Paul, are expected to hammer out the details and get the deal done.

That's great news for Sixers fans — and proves all those people who thought he was going to leave for Los Angeles wrong.

UPDATE [12:50 p.m.] — According to PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck, the Sixers don't have as much money to work with as everyone thought, thanks to the structure of Al Horford's contract. Although the reported number was $7.7 million remaining in cap space, the real number is actually closer to $2.2 million.

That's obviously not great news for Sixers fans who were hoping the team would add players worth more than a league minimum contract. Now, however, that doesn't appear to be the case. You can read Kyle's full story here.

FROM EARLIER...

As NBA free agency heads into its third day, there are still some big moves that need to be made — for example, where is Kawhi Leonard going to sign?

But when it comes to the Sixers, all the big moves are likely done after the team re-signed Tobias Harris, added Al Horford, agreed to sign-and-trade Jimmy Butler to the Heat, and lost JJ Redick to the Pelicans in the opening hours of free agency. And that leaves the Sixers with their core set, but still in need of some bench depth that can play a crucial role once teams get into the later part of the NBA season.

On Monday night, the Sixers added backup big man Kyle O'Quinn, who should be a nice fit backing up Joel Embiid and Horford down low, and it only cost them the minimum. That leaves Elton Brand and Co. with just about $7.7 million (actually, it's $2.2 million) in salary cap space and two real holes left to fill.

First, the team needs a backup point guard, something that wouldn't have been an issue had they not been fleeced by Boston on draft night, giving up the 34th overall pick that was used to draft Purdue's Carsen Edwards. Unfortunately, that did happen, and now the Sixers will need to act fast before there's no one left on the market.

The team could opt to run it back with T.J. McConnell, but, if they decide to look elsewhere, one name that's popped up for Philly recently is Quinn Cook.

Cook is a restricted free agent with the Warriors, who likely won't be able to match an offer sheet should the Sixers make one. Other names that PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck brought up on Monday as possible guard depth include, for better or worse, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jeremy Lin, Tyus Jones, Delon Wright, Raul Neto, and Rajon Rondo.

Beyond a backup point guard, the Sixers also need some wing shooting. James Ennis, who played well for the Sixers in the playoffs this past season, would be the #RunItBack option, while other options include Thabo Sefolosha, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Justin Holiday and Kyle Korver.

Sure, there's nothing spectacular here, but that's probably also what Sixers fans were thinking when the team acquired Mike Scott last season, and now there are people in Philly with his name tattooed on their bodies. And while the names might not be all that enticing, there's not a whole lot left at this point, so Brand must act fast if he hopes to add the right pieces before the market's completely dried up.

And given the current rate at which moves are being made, that won't be long.

