July 03, 2019

Live NBA free agency rumors and news: Will Kawhi Leonard come back to the East, or head out West?

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
simmons-kawhi_051219_usat Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shoots over Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons.

UPDATE [1:30 p.m.] — It is with great sadness that we announce the end of the Tobi & Bobi Era in Philly. According to multiple reports, Boban Marjonovic has signed with the Dallas Mavericks

The Sixers were never really in the running to bring Boban back, so this move doesn't really impact the Sixers on the court, but that doesn't mean it isn't sad to see the fan-favorite, who was acquired along with Tobias Harris at the trade deadline, leave for another team. Especially once you saw Harris' reaction.

Farewell, Bobi. It's been real.

FROM EARLIER...

After a couple of moves on Tuesday — including re-signing James Ennis and agreeing on a four-year deal with Shake Milton — the Sixers are more or less done in free agency, although they still need to add a backup point guard on a minimum contract, since that's all they have left room for under the salary cap.

The only way the Sixers can add someone for over the minimum is by re-signing T.J. McConnell, who remains available. But should the Sixers opt to add one at the minimum, a free agent believed to be off the board on Day 3 of free agency has suddenly become available again.

Other names out there to fill that backup point guard role on a minimum deal include: Shelvin Mack, Trey Burke, Jeremy Lin, and others. As you can see, the names are overly exciting. 

With the Sixers now all but done when it comes to adding players, the biggest question remaining for Philly is whether or not they'll have to face Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs every year, or if he'll go back West and they won't have to worry about him until the NBA Finals. Should Leonard leave the Eastern Conference, the Sixers would likely be the team to beat in the East — at least for a year before Kevin Durant is healthy again.

Leonard has already met with the three teams from which he'll be picking — the Lakers, Clippers and Raptors — and it should be quite obvious that Sixers fans would prefer he pick one of the two Western Conference teams over the one that knocked the Sixers out of the playoffs back in May. 

The Board Man is supposed to make his free agent decision at some point this week, with reports suggesting that it could come by mid-week. Well, it's the middle of the week, tomorrow's a national holiday, so there's a chance today's the big day. 

Either way ... Board Man gets paid.

Be sure to follow all the latest Kawhi Leonard news and rumors in our live free agency tracker below:

