With T.J. McConnell gone, Joel Embiid is Sixers' last remaining Process-era player

July 03, 2019
T.J. McConnell, a mainstay of the Philadelphia 76ers' Process years, is on his way to the Indiana Pacers after reaching a two-year, $7 million deal on Wednesday.
The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Source: Deal is two-years, $7M. https://t.co/9FnZtlOSgH— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2019
McConnell was a fan favorite in Philadelphia who endured the absolute worst years of The Process, displaying enough talent and grit to stick with the team as they became contenders. The spark and hustle he provided off the bench will be missed.
In a matter of months, the final pieces of the Sixers roster under former general manager Sam Hinkie have dwindled to just one: Joel Embiid. (Actually, Elton Brand was a member of the 2015-16 team, too...).
Joel Embiid is the only Sixer remaining who was acquired by Sam Hinkie.— adam (@SixersAdam) July 3, 2019
No one would argue Embiid isn't the most important Hinkie piece — and the only one really that matters to Philadelphia's championship aspirations — but there's also little doubt that guys like McConnell were the heart and soul of The Process.
Joel Embiid is a great player, but TJ McConnell is The Process. If the Sixers ever win a title, him and Robert Covington should both get rings.— Run. It. Back. (@johnwintertweet) July 3, 2019
Fans remembered McConnell fondly after news of his signing broke on Wednesday.
Without a doubt one of the greatest moments in franchise history— Charton Brand (@SnowmanEmbiid) July 3, 2019
Farewell @TJMcConnell. You are gone but certainly won’t be forgotten pic.twitter.com/K74qC5gQlW
We’ll miss the pregame dancing pic.twitter.com/VTTO3AyP0k— Did the Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) July 3, 2019
TJ McConnell when the Sixers are up 35 with 40 seconds left in the 4th: pic.twitter.com/a0kyBbwU91— Bobby c! (@b__conaway) June 26, 2019
TJ McConnell is headed to the Indiana Pacers, via @wojespn— Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) July 3, 2019
The end of an era. Thank you for everything, @TJMcConnell pic.twitter.com/YQG1qcd1K0
This is a success story. Thank you @TJMcConnell! Worked his ass off for Philly every minute he played. Played his role. Undrafted. This is cool. @samhinkie https://t.co/NjZisxYuSM— Brendan Mundy (@AirMundy) July 3, 2019
TJ leaving may be the saddest thing to ever happen in my life. I will miss him greatly. Thank you @TJMcConnell #TrustTheProcess— Ed (@Ed_schrier) July 3, 2019
Thank you TJ McConnell, can’t think of a guy who played tougher. Philly loves you. pic.twitter.com/x7ghFfcTx8— Mike (@MikeeeeeeeeeA) July 3, 2019
Gonna miss you tj😢 thank you for the memories and gritt you put out everyday @TJMcConnell pic.twitter.com/y4Z6DgM66Q— Zhaire Smith (@LifeVlogsxx) July 3, 2019
Thx @TJMcConnell pic.twitter.com/2PtRfWphHI— Nebsi (@NebsiGaming) July 3, 2019