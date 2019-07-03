With T.J. McConnell gone, Joel Embiid is Sixers' last remaining Process-era player

T.J. McConnell, a mainstay of the Philadelphia 76ers' Process years, is on his way to the Indiana Pacers after reaching a two-year, $7 million deal on Wednesday.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McConnell was a fan favorite in Philadelphia who endured the absolute worst years of The Process, displaying enough talent and grit to stick with the team as they became contenders. The spark and hustle he provided off the bench will be missed.