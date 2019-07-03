More Sports:

July 03, 2019

With T.J. McConnell gone, Joel Embiid is Sixers' last remaining Process-era player

TJ McConnell Pacers BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY Sports

Point guard T.J. McConnell signed a two-year deal with the Indiana Pacers after spending four seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.

T.J. McConnell, a mainstay of the Philadelphia 76ers' Process years, is on his way to the Indiana Pacers after reaching a two-year, $7 million deal on Wednesday.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

McConnell was a fan favorite in Philadelphia who endured the absolute worst years of The Process, displaying enough talent and grit to stick with the team as they became contenders. The spark and hustle he provided off the bench will be missed. 

In a matter of months, the final pieces of the Sixers roster under former general manager Sam Hinkie have dwindled to just one: Joel Embiid. (Actually, Elton Brand was a member of the 2015-16 team, too...). 

No one would argue Embiid isn't the most important Hinkie piece — and the only one really that matters to Philadelphia's championship aspirations — but there's also little doubt that guys like McConnell were the heart and soul of The Process. 

Fans remembered McConnell fondly after news of his signing broke on Wednesday. 










