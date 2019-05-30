More News:

May 30, 2019

Dorney Park faces backlash over personalized rifle bullet keepsakes

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Dorney Park has stopped sell personalized souvenir rifle bullets in the amusement park's gift shop after receiving criticism.

Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom is backing off sales of a gift shop souvenir bullet that had some guests upset by the message the Lehigh Valley amusement park was sending.

For sale at the park until Thursday were a collection of personalized, rifle bullets wrapped in leather and  attached to key rings. The packaging for the souvenirs said, "The Right to Keep and Bear Arms," a reference to the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Twitter users criticized the park for selling an item that glorifies weapons.


On Thursday morning, Dorney Park tweeted that the personalized bullets had been removed and no longer will be sold. 

The decision comes after a tough weekend of publicity for the park. Multiple people shared a disturbing video of a fight that took place over Memorial Day weekend. 

The park has not publicly comments on the fight, and it was not clear whether any arrests were made. 


