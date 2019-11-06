More Culture:

November 06, 2019

Dorney Park's Thunderhawk roller coaster named an international landmark

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Amusement Parks Roller Coasters
Thunderhawk Dorney Park Chris Hagerman/Creative Commons

Dorney Park's Thunderhawk, built in 1923, has been recognized as an international roller coaster landmark by the non-profit American Coaster Enthusiasts. An aluminum plaque will be dedicated at a ceremony on June 20, 2020, at the park in South Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania.

A 95-year-old roller coaster at Pennsylvania's Dorney Park will soon have a special plaque recognizing it as an international landmark.

Thunderhawk, originally built in 1923, was voted a Roller Coaster Landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts, a non-profit organization that seeks to promote conservation and knowledge about roller coasters around the world.

Designed by Herb Schmeck and built by Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, a Hatfield-based manufacturing company established in 1904. Thunderhawk spent its early days under the simple name "The Coaster" and is the fourth-oldest running wooden rollercoaster in the United States.

A cast aluminum landmark plaque will be dedicated with a presentation by PTC on June 20, 2020.

RELATED: Hersheypark reveals restaurants, shops at planned Chocolatetown expansion

The ceremony will be followed the next day with the week-long 43rd annual Coaster Con, which will be co-hosted by Dorney Park, Dutch Wonderland and Knoebels Amusement Resort.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Amusement Parks Roller Coasters Allentown Recreation Philadelphia Dorney Park

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson reportedly headed for surgery as Eagles weigh bringing in WR help
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Election 2019

Jim Kenney wins re-election bid as Philadelphia mayor
Jim Kenney wins re-election as Philly Mayor

Children's Health

More research shows benefits of bariatric surgery for obese teens with type 2 diabetes
Bariatric diabetes

Phillies

What they're doing: Phillies will pay Jake Arrieta $20 million, decision on Odubel Herrera looms
odubel-herrera-phillies_043019_usat

Food & Drink

Jet Wine Bar selling wines that pair perfectly with Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving dinner wines available at Jet Wine Bar

Arts & Culture

College students can visit Barnes Foundation for free on Friday
Barnes Foundation

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved