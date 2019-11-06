Dorney Park's Thunderhawk roller coaster named an international landmark

A 95-year-old roller coaster at Pennsylvania's Dorney Park will soon have a special plaque recognizing it as an international landmark.

Thunderhawk, originally built in 1923, was voted a Roller Coaster Landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts, a non-profit organization that seeks to promote conservation and knowledge about roller coasters around the world.

Designed by Herb Schmeck and built by Philadelphia Toboggan Coasters, a Hatfield-based manufacturing company established in 1904. Thunderhawk spent its early days under the simple name "The Coaster" and is the fourth-oldest running wooden rollercoaster in the United States.

A cast aluminum landmark plaque will be dedicated with a presentation by PTC on June 20, 2020.