September 04, 2018

Doylestown Arts Festival returns for 27th year

Browse the work of 160 juried artists

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The 27th annual Doylestown Arts Festival returns Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. There will be art, music, food and fun on the streets of the historic neighborhood.

The 27th annual Doylestown Arts Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9. 

The family-friendly event features 160 juried artists, live music on five stages, local food vendors and interactive art-making demonstrations.

Browse for jewelry, paintings, prints and more, then watch a pottery or glass blowing demo.

The festival is free to attend and will take place rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Leading up to the festival this year, the first Art Week will take place. Through Friday, Sept. 7, both permanent and temporary installations will be highlighted in local museums, galleries, storefronts and restaurants in the historic neighborhood.

27th Annual Doylestown Arts Festival

Saturday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 9
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
East State St., Doylestown, PA 18901

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

