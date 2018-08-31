More Events:

August 31, 2018

Pickledelphia: A huge pickle festival is coming to Philly

Hey, pickle haters! Dill with it

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Have we reached peak pickle? A festival dedicated to the food is taking place in Philly this fall.

A big dill festival is coming to Philly this fall: Pickledelphia.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, people who love, love, looooove pickles can attend a day-long event at The Schmidt's Commons in Northern Liberties, where there will be a huge selection of pickle foods to try.

There will be pickle chips, pickles-on-a-stick, fried pickles, pickle ice cream, pickle pizza, pickle fried chicken and so much more.

At Pickledelphia, there will be cover bands, pickle-themed merchandise and a large-scale pickle-eating contest with top competitive eaters.

The 21-plus crowd is also invited to hang out in the event's beer garden, where they can rip pickleback shots, down pickle cocktails or drink craft brews.

Admission for anyone 10 or older is $10. And with more than 50,000 people already "Going" or "Interested" on Facebook, it may be a good idea to buy your ticket early.

So, now that there's an entire festival dedicated to the food, have we reached peak pickle in 2018?

If you're a hater like PhillyVoice's Brian Hickey, you'd probably say "Yes! Make it end!" but the many, many die-hard pickle fans out there would probably agree that the spotlight on the briny vegetable is long overdue.

Pickledelphia

Sunday, Sept. 9
$10 general admission
The Schmidt's Commons
1001 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

