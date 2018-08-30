More Events:

August 30, 2018

Did you know there's a huge, annual mushroom festival just outside Philly?

Kennett Square is known as the Mushroom Capital of the World

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
mushrooms Photo by Harshal S. Hirve/ on Unsplash

Yay or nay to mushrooms?

Philly is known for a lot of things – cheesesteaks, winning Super Bowl LII, "wooder" ice – but Kennett Square, located about an hour outside the city, is known for one specific thing: mushrooms.

Known as the Mushroom Capital of the World, the borough in Chester County produces millions of pounds of mushrooms.

In the '80s, Kennett Square held its first festival dedicated to the fungi. This year will mark the 33rd annual Mushroom Festival, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 8, and Sunday, Sept. 9.

The two-day event attracts more than 100,000.

At the festival, there will be an old-fashioned carnival, hundreds of vendors, al fresco dining, live music and dancing, an antique and classic car show, an amateur mushroom cook-off, a fried mushroom eating contest and a children's stage with entertainment. You can view the full schedule of events here.

Admission is $3 for anyone 12 and older. While the festival is family-friendly, it's not pet-friendly, so leave your furry companion at home.

33rd Annual Mushroom Festival

Saturday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 9
$3 admission
West State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

