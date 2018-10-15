'Sherlock' creators to bring 'Dracula' series to Netflix

The team behind "Sherlock" are joining forces with BBC and Netflix to bring "Dracula" to life in three, 90-minute installations.

Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat creators and writers for the BBC series that launched Benedict Cumberbatch's career, have teamed up once again, this time delving into the realm of horror.

The two have also worked together on "Doctor Who," and both share an affinity for horror stories. Moffat also wrote "Jeckyll" in 2007, a modern take on "The Strange Case of Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde."

Unlike "Sherlock," the new series will not modernize Bram Stoker's novel. Instead the story will be set in 1897 and follow the blood-thirsty Transylvanian count as he ravages Victorian London.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama and co-commissioner of "Dracula" in partnership with Charlotte Moore of BBC Content, said in a statement, “Steven and Mark’s ingenious vision for 'Dracula' is as clever as it is chilling. In their talented hands the fans will experience the power of Bram Stoker’s creation as if completely anew."



There's no official date for the premiere, as it is still in development. BBC will release the series in the U.K. and Netflix will carry it in areas outside of the U.K. Hartswood Films will produce the series with Gatiss and Moffat.

Moffat and Gatiss commented, “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

Sue Vertue, executive producer at Hartwood Films added, “There’s nothing like fresh blood.”

