September 28, 2022

DraftKings promo code kicks off NFL Week 4 with $200 win bonus

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
DraftKings promo code kicks off NFL Week 4 with $200 win bonus

First-time players can still score an amazing welcome bonus ahead of NFL Week 4 thanks to our DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Sportsbook
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV
NEW USER SIGNUP
FOOTBALL BONUS!
BET $5, WIN $200!

If you win your first $5+ NFL moneyline wager during Week 4, you will get a $200 bonus through our DraftKings promo code. Click the links and banners throughout this post to register before kickoff.

NFL Week 4 features another 16 games, which means 32 moneyline options for first-time customers. Pick the Dolphins or Bengals on Thursday, Jaguars or Eagles on Sunday, or the Rams or 49ers on Monday. If your moneyline bet hits, you get a 40-to-1 payout and then some.

Activate our DraftKings promo code here and score $200 in free bets from a successful $5 NFL Week 4 moneyline wager.

DraftKings promo code unlocks "bet $5, win $200" offer

The NFL season is already three weeks old, but DK's welcome offer is as competitive as you'd find on opening night. After using our promo links to create an account, place your first wager on any NFL moneyline. If your team wins, DK will credit you with $200 in free bets on top of your earned cash profits.

Since a $5 minimum wager isn't going to return much cash, players should focus on picking a big favorite and landing the bonus. The undefeated Eagles stand out, listed as 6.5-point favorites against the Jaguars at home. The only larger favorites are the Packers, who are currently -9.5 at home against the shorthanded Patriots.

That said, you can bet on any NFL team to win this week. You can also bet more than $5 in the hopes of landing a sizable cash payout. However, this welcome offer grants you an opportunity to turn $5 into $200. It's hard to ignore that.

How to enable our DraftKings promo code

Since Week 4 is quickly approaching, prospective bettors should sign up sooner than later. To help expedite the process, we've laid out step-by-step instructions for new customers ready to score DK's "bet $5, win $200" promotion:

  1. Click here to trigger the promo code and launch DraftKings' registration page.
  2. Select your location and enter each piece of basic information.
  3. Deposit at least $5 cash using any valid payment method.
  4. Place $5+ on an NFL Week 4 moneyline with your first wager.
  5. Get $200 in free bets and additional cash winnings if your moneyline bet settles as a victory.
New customers in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and other eligible states can apply our DraftKings promo code and accept this offer.

Early win promotion returns

DraftKings has created many prosperous bettors over the last several weeks with its "Early Win" promotion. While the sportsbook no longer offers it on Sundays, the promo has returned for Thursday's Dolphins-Bengals showdown.

Once you opt into the "Up 7 Early Win" market, place a moneyline bet on Miami (+165) or Cincinnati (-195). If your team leads by seven points or more at any time, you automatically win your bet. So if you decide to bet $25 on the Dolphins moneyline and they go up 7-0, you'll win over $41 cash even if the Bengals win. That means both ML bettors can win serious cash if the game breaks a certain way.

Lock in our DraftKings promo code here and bet $5+ on an NFL moneyline to get a $200 bonus if your team wins.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

