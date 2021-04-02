More Events:

April 02, 2021

Live music, hoagies and beer included in 'dream picnic' at secret location

Snacktime Philly will perform at the event

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Picnics
dream picnic Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Enjoy live music from the band Snacktime Philly while indulging in a curated picnic spread that includes Liberty Kitchen sandwiches.

Snacktime Philly, a six-piece brass band, is hosting a "dream picnic" at a secret location in South Philly on Saturday, April 10.

The band has teamed up with Matt Budenstein of Liberty Kitchen and Abby Dahan of The Bake School and Parc to create the picnic menu.

RELATED: Parks on Tap to kick off 2021 season among cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park | Fried chicken and Champagne pair together at Bar Poulet in Rittenhouse

The menu includes a Liberty Kitchen bacon ranch hoagie using Love and Honey fried chicken tenders, Heritage Farms bacon and sharp provolone, as well as a hoagie with hand-stretched mozzarella, 1732 Gabagool and sundried pepper spread.

There will be "adult lunchables" – a selection of cured meats, cheeses and accoutrements – too, plus a "macaron’wich." The dessert is a French macaron sandwich with pistachio buttercream, berry compote and raspberries.

The picnic also includes a bottle of wine and a Miller High Life Champagne bottle.

Baskets are designed for two people, but they can be shared with as many people as desired. Each basket costs $150 and includes the full menu, as well as live music by Snacktime and a tote bag. The baskets can be purchased online until Monday, April 5.

After reserving a basket, the secret location will be revealed.

Sinead Cummings

PhillyVoice Staff
PhillyVoice Staff

