Duck Donuts giving away free doughnuts for National Doughnut Day

Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day, so make plans to treat yourself to the fried sweet on that day.

Duck Donuts, which has several locations in the area, is offering free doughnuts for the holiday, which was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Stop by one of the stores and get a free plain, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut, no purchase necessary.



You may be tempted to buy a few extra for the road, though. Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order doughnuts. Customers can create their own combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, then watch their doughnut be made.

The stores also sell coffee, doughnut breakfast sandwiches, doughnut sundaes and milkshakes.

There's no Duck Donuts in Philadelphia, but you can find a store in King of Prussia, Collegeville, West Chester, Allentown and Levittown in Pennsylvania.

Nearby in Marlton, N.J., there's also a Duck Donuts. You can find your closest location on their website.