More News:

November 19, 2019

Case of missing South Jersey girl to appear on 'Dr. Phil' next month

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, was last seen at a playground in Bridgeton City Park with her younger brother on Sept. 16

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Missing Children
Dulce Dr Phil Source/Bridgeton Police Department

Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, went missing at Bridgeton City Park in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Sept. 16, 2019. Her care will be featured on "Dr. Phil" on Friday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. on CBS.

More than two months after 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from a park in Cumberland County, New Jersey, her case will be featured on "Dr. Phil" in hopes of reinvigorating the investigation.

Alavez was at Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16 when she vanished from a playground. She was with her younger brother while her mother and aunt remained in a parked car.

The girl's disappearance sparked an intensive search that includes a $52,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information leading to her whereabouts. A New Jersey State Police Amber Alert remains active and Alavez is still listed on the FBI's Most Wanted list for kidnapped and missing persons.

Last month, authorities released a sketch of a person of interest who may have been at the park at the time Alavez went missing.

Despite these attempts to forward the investigation, no new information has been released as the case enters its third month. Noema Alavez Perez, Dulce's 19-year-old mother, recently expressed her frustration with the state of the investigation in an interview with The Press of Atlantic City

“Every time they come to the house, they said that they don’t have any news,” Alavez Perez said. “They still don’t have a clue where my daughter could be, so I’m not sure if they’re doing their job or not.”

A spokesperson for the Alavez family told NJ101.5 that Dulce's case will be featured on "Dr. Phil" on Friday, Dec. 6. The pre-taped episode will air at 3 p.m. on CBS Philly.

Preview footage from the show will not be released prior to the air date.

Anyone with information about Dulce's case is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 451-0033.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Missing Children Bridgeton Philadelphia New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles have gone from would-be dynasty to total disappointment
Carson-Wentz-intros_111819_usat

Gun Violence

'Mass shootings' are underreported in Philadelphia, Temple researchers say
Temple mass shootings

Adult Health

Why you should take dry eye symptoms seriously
Dry Eye Syndrome Blindness

Sixers

How Sixers got back on track with blowout win over Cleveland Cavaliers
Sixers-Cavs-Embiid_111819_usat

Food & Drink

Top Chef Quickfire, new eatery by Bravo, opening in Comcast Center
Rendering of Top Chef Quickfire at Comcast Center

Holiday

Black Friday, holiday hours for 2019 at local malls
Black Friday holiday hours malls

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved