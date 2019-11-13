More News:

November 13, 2019

New Jersey man gets day in jail for attempted purchase of tiger-skin rug

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Endangered Species
Tiger NJ Eric Kilby /Creative Commons

Loren Varga, 62, of Franklin Township, tried twice to purchase an illegal tiger pelt rug. The first time, he was warned by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The second time, he was caught in a sting operation.

A New Jersey man who was determined to purchase a tiger-skin rug will spend a day in jail and pay a $1,500 fine after he was caught in a sting operation, federal prosecutors said.

Loren Varga, 62, of Franklin Township, pleaded guilty in July to violating the Endangered Species Act and Lacy Act when he tried to obtain the illegal animal skin.

Several years prior to the current incident, Varga had been warned by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service when he sought out a similar tiger pelt. He was told that buying a rug made from the skin and fur of an endangered species would be in violation of the the law.

But in 2018, Varga again tried to purchase a tiger-skin rug. When USFWS officials learned of his intentions, they arranged a sting operation and Varga traveled across state lines in order to get the rug.

As part of Varga's sentencing, he will be on supervised release for two years.

“People who make persistent efforts to own these endangered animal pelts are part of the very industry that has led these majestic animals to become endangered,” U.S. Attorney McSwain said. “It is illegal and further, it is unconscionable, that someone would attempt to procure an endangered animal skin not just once, but twice. We take this type of conduct seriously and it will be prosecuted.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Endangered Species New Jersey Crime Tiger Prison

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Food & Drink

Pre-order turkey, pie and more for Thanksgiving from these restaurants and bakeries
CO-OP Thanksgiving

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved