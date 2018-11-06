More Health:

November 06, 2018

Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Four Duncan Hines cake mixes have been recalled due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

Cake lovers, you might want to check your pantries for any Duncan Hines boxed cake mixes because there has been a sizable voluntary recall of some of the company’s favorite cake mixes due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall includes Confetti, Butter Golden and — gasp! — Classic Yellow, the quintessential birthday cake mix when I was growing up, at least.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating "a positive finding of Salmonella in a retail sample of Duncan Hines Classic White cake mix" that may be linked to a larger Salmonella outbreak that has been under investigation by both the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While it is still unclear as to whether or not Duncan Hines cakes are related to the outbreak, the company has decided to recall, in addition to the Classic White mix, their Confetti, Classic Yellow and Butter Golden mixes that were made during the same period.

Five occurrences of illnesses due to Salmonella are being researched by the CDC and FDA as part of this investigation, and many of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill. Some may have also consumed these products raw and not baked.

Naturally, both the FDA and Duncan Hines are reminding consumers to resist the urge to lick the spoon when making cakes to avoid any unwanted bacterial contamination.

The FDA is also recommending consumers follow baking instructions on packaging and reminding consumers to practice kitchen safety by washing their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter.

If you have a 15.25 ounce box of Duncan Hines cake mix with the best by dates below, do not consume the mix and return to the store where you originally purchased it.

  • Classic White cake mix: March 7 through 13, 2019
  • Classic Yellow cake mix: March 9 through 13, 2019
  • Classic Butter Golden cake mix: March 7 through 9, 2019
  • Signature Confetti cake mix: March 12 and 13, 2019

Bailey King
