August 12, 2023

Dunkin' partnering with a brewery to release spiked drink line

Dunkin' Spiked will include four flavored teas and four iced coffees in 12-ounce cans available in variety packs in 12 states including Pa. and N.J.

By Brian A. Saunders
Dunkin' is launching its own spike drinks. The coffee and doughnut chain is releasing tea with 5% alcohol by volume content and iced coffee with 6% ABV.

Spiked drinks are what is in 2023. Many companies are adding alcohol to traditional drinks that are usually enjoyed without the adult contents added. Dunkin' is reportedly entering the fray with a line of spiked teas and iced coffees. 

Although a release date is unavailable, the company has launched a website for adult drinks.

MORE: 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes: Philly coffee shops begin introducing fall flavors

"Dunkin’ is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers," the company told TODAY.

"While we can’t confirm any new additions to Dunkin’s lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!”

Despite not commenting on the spiked drinks, Dunkin's website provides information on the soon-to-come drinks. 

The teas, which come in four flavors, slightly sweet, half & half with tea and lemonade, strawberry dragonfruit, and mango pineapple, will come in 12-pack boxes of 12-ounce cans with 5% alcohol. 

The iced coffee will come in original, caramel, mocha, and vanilla. The ABV is 6%. They will also be available in 12-pack boxes of 12-ounce cans. 

The drinks will be available in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont at stores that sell alcohol but not at Dunkin' retail locations. 

Dunkin' is partnering with Boston-based brewery Harpoon Brewery to produce the drinks, USA Today reported. The two companies previously collaborated on coffee-flavored beers, including four flavors, Dunkin' Pumpkin, Maple Crème Blonde Ale, Midnight American Porter, and Blueberry Matcha IPA. 


