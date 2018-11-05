More Health:

November 05, 2018

Check out the trailer for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new fitness reality show

NBC just released a trailer for The Rock's new show, 'The Titan Games'

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Reality Television
dwayne-the-rock-johnson-sipa Press Association/Sipa

3/1/2018 - File photo dated 07/12/17 of Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, who has sent broadcaster Greg James a good luck message over his Sport Relief three-peak fundraising challenge. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Because reality television is a trend that will — fingers crossed! — never end, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has created a show to capitalize on that fact, mixed with his affinity for extreme fitness, to create "The Titan Games" for NBC.

The show, according to Men's Health, will be The Rock's redefinition of what an athletic competition show can be, inviting people from all walks of life — like teachers and paramedics, not just fitness professions — to compete against each other in an obstacle course dubbed "the Mountain." So, yeah, it does kind of sound like "American Ninja Warrior," but will come with it's own special sauce. 

In each of the show's 10 episodes, participants will compete against the show's Titans, or the defending champions, in "remarkable feats that will require both mental stamina and physical strength." Successful contestants will become Titans who defend their titles. The challenges take inspiration from The Rock's real fitness experiences, which he explains as "the struggles I've faced and the disciplines I believe in." The show will crown one male and one female Titan champion at the end of the season, Men's Health reports.

The Rock calls his new show, which will debuting on January 2 at 8 p.m., a "melting pot," or a show where everyone is welcome. In an announcement he made on Instagram, The Rock says "Where are my fellow people of color? My amputees? My bad ass women stepped up and came out en masse." He also notes that his show, which required an application, had more people turn out than any other NBC show "in years."

Check out the official trailer below:



Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Reality Television NBC NBC Reality Television Television Challenges Fitness

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police investigate racist and threatening letter found in Northeast Philly
11052018_KnorrTacony_GM

Eagles

Eagles report cards through the first half of the season: Offense edition
Carson Wentz Eagles passing

Elections

2018 New Jersey general election: What you need to know about the midterms
11012018_MacArthur_Kim.jpg

Phillies

Manny Machado or Bryce Harper: which is a better free agent fit, target for Phillies?
102918_Machado-Harper_usat

Lifestyle

CoverGirl cosmetics becomes largest makeup brand to be certified cruelty free
CoverGirl

Health News

'Broken heart syndrome' is a real thing — and it can quickly turn deadly, according to new study
broken-heart-syndrome-deadly-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.