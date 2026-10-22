10 astonishing facts about the 2026 Eagles

There have been a lot of unexpected developments for the Eagles, who have entered new terrain in the Nick Sirianni era.

They have lost four straight games for the first time under Sirianni, lost their starting QB for the season, their offense has sunk to a new low, and their defense hasn't performed to expectations because of wilting under the heavy pressure the offense keeps putting on it.

There's a strong argument that punter Braden Mann has been their MVP, which is the ultimate sign of a downward spiraling team. But even at 2-4 they're still alive in a very weak NFC East and hoping some reinforcements return from injuries for Monday night's Week 7 clash against the Cowboys.

Here are some facts and stats about the Eagles' 2026 season that nobody could've predicted going into Week 1:

0.0%

Thats the Eagles' pass success rate from under center against the Panthers in Week 6. They attempted five passes and went 0-for-3 with two sacks. The Eagles have an overall pass success rate of 16.1% when under center, rank 30th in EPA per play and EPA per pass from under center, and have allowed the NFL's highest pressure rate when under center.

Remember when under center was supposed to change the offense for the better?

406

That's the total number of defensive snaps played by the Eagles this season, third-most in the NFL. During their four-game losing streak, the Eagles' defense has played 288 snaps, an average of 72 per game, second only to the Broncos.

If the Eagles averaged 72 snaps on defense over a 17-game schedule, they'd be on pace for 1,224 snaps – which would be 100 snaps more than last year's snap leader, the Colts, who played 1,114 snaps on defense in 2025.

Only one defense in NFL history – the 2021 Seahawks – has ever played more than 1,200 snaps. Those Seahawks played 1,201 snaps. So basically, over the last four games, the Eagles have been on pace to set an NFL record for defensive snaps played.

Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice Quinyon Mitchell must feel like he's always on the field.

732

That's the total number of yards the Eagles have been out-gained by during their four-game losing streak, their worst in franchise history during a four-game since 1972, when they finished 2-11-1, per NFL Pro. For the season, the Eagles have been out-gained by 650 yards, most in the NFL.

39

That's how many times QBs have targeted Cooper DeJean in coverage this season, sixth-most among NFL defensive backs. QBs have a 93.1 passer rating against DeJean, a major uptick from the 75.6 in 2025. DeJean has allowed two touchdowns from the slot this season on 14 targets after not allowing any TDs from the slot on 109 targets over his first two seasons.

The middle of the field hasn't been in lockdown mode. The Eagles have allowed a 65.2% completion rate on passes to the intermediate level compared to their NFL-best 42.6% rate last season.

0.83

This is actually incredible. Despite all their offensive inefficiency, backups everywhere, penalties, bad snaps, rampant QB hits, the NFL's most free rides to the QB, the league's highest pressure rate allowed, and living in 3rd-and-long, the Eagles have one of the NFL's lowest turnover rates, averaging less than one per game.

They have given the ball away just five times in six games, 10th fewest in the league, and only five teams have fewer giveaways than the Eagles during the Eagles' four-game losing streak.

How does that compare to other teams that have fielded inept offenses? It's actually the fewest turnovers per game for any team with an offense EPA of -0.16 or worse in the past eight years. The five other teams who have finished the season with an offensive EPA of -0.16 or worse since 2028 all averaged at least one turnover per game.

Is that a good thing? Or just another sign of terrible offensive coaching and play calling?

305

That's the average weight of Eagles starting guards Willie Lampkin (290 pounds) and Tyler Steen (321) for the past two weeks. In 2024, en route to a Super Bowl, the starting OG combo of Landon Dickerson and Mekhi Becton averaged 348 pounds – a 43-pound difference.

The Eagles are having trouble moving the defense off the line of scrimmage. Size matters.

Patrick Gorski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect DeVonta Smith's hamstring issues have hurt the Eagles' offense.

44.4

That's the percentage of Eagles first drives in 2026 that have resulted in either a punt, turnover, turnover on downs, or missed field goal, per former Eagles game management strategist Ryan Paganetti, who helped the Birds win their first Super Bowl in 2017. No other NFL team in the last decade (!) has had a higher percentage.

They have gone from being one of the league's worst third-down teams (last year's issue) to one of the worst first-down teams and opening drive teams.

The Eagles' first series of drives are going bad at a historic rate.



44.4% of their drive opening series have ended in a punt, turnover, turnover on downs, or missed FG.



No team in the last decade has been worse. — Ryan Paganetti (@RyanPaganetti) October 20, 2026

456

This looks like the rushing yards total for the Eagles this season, but the Eagles actually have more. This is actually the number of rushing yards in 2026 by the Eagles' opponent Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys, who have the fewest rushing yards in the NFC and third fewest in the NFL.

Dallas is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, same as the Eagles, who have missed Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby and several offensive linemen for several games. That's almost impossible to believe given all the returning players for a Dallas rushing offense that last year ranked ninth overall in rushing yards per game (125.6) and seventh in yards per rush (4.6).

10%

That's the pressure-to-sack rate for the Eagles in 2026, a staggeringly low number given the Eagles' emphasis on the pass rush and the money they're paying to Jalen Carter, Jonathan Greenard, and Jordan Davis along with their first-round investment in Nolan Smith and third-round investment in Jalyx Hunt.

Injuries, of course, have played a role But it's not really a pressure issue as much as a pressure conversion issue. The Eagles generate pressure at a 33.8% clip, which is way higher than the league average (21.98%). But their 3.4% sack rate is the NFL's second lowest to the Dolphins, who have four total sacks.

Which leads us to ...

5

That's the number of times in six games that Eagles DC Vic Fangio has blitzed higher than last year's 18.2% season rate. So far, Fangio is blitzing at a 22.8% rate, skewed heavily by just a 5.6% clip against the Rams in Week 4. In every other week, Fangio has blitzed on at least 21% of defensive snaps. Over the past two weeks, respectively, Fangio has blitzed at 27.3% and 35.7%.

How's that factor into Monday night? Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is struggling against the blitz, ranking 19th in passer rating (89.1), 21st in completion percentage over expectation (-1.3), 15th in pass EPA (+0.01) and has the NFL's most pass attempts against the blitz. Teams are blitzing Prescott, and it's working.

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