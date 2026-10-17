Eagles place QB Jalen Hurts on injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Saturday that they have placed starting quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve.

The Eagles had previously announced on Thursday that Hurts has a superficial blood clot, and would miss the Eagles' matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Now that Hurts is on injured reserve, he will miss at least the next four games. Those games are as follows:

Week 6: Panthers Week 7: Cowboys Week 8: At Commanders Week 9: Giants

As explained by a doctor we spoke with on Thursday, it is difficult to predict timelines for recovery with blood clots. It could be a week, or it could be season-ending. The Eagles and perhaps also Hurts obviously feel that Hurts' blood clot is serious enough to shut him down for the next month.

Tanner McKee will start at quarterback on Sunday.

The Eagles as a team are extremely banged-up, as they listed 25 players on their injury report ahead of their matchup against the Panthers.

Beyond the actual football aspect of this injury, or whatever one would call it, a blood clot can be a serious issue, and Hurts' health is more important than his presence on the field.

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