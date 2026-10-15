Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ruled out against the Panthers with a 'superficial blood clot'

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Thursday that Jalen Hurts has a "superficial blood clot" in his calf, and will not play Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles' full statement:

Or in more easily readable text:

“On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team’s flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.

“Jalen played without limitation in the game Sunday, received treatment on Monday and Tuesday, and practiced in full on Wednesday, as reflected in the practice report. Throughout our time in London and this week, we have remained in communication with the league office regarding the matter.

"On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot. Jalen will be out for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority.”

Barring any unexpected roster moves, Tanner McKee will start in place of Hurts on Sunday.

The Eagles listed 24 players on their injury report on Wednesday. The offense currently has the following notable injuries (and other situations), by position:

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts is ruled out for Sunday. Former QB2 Andy Dalton was cut after a bad performance Week 3 against the Bears.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley did not play Week 5 against the Jaguars, and did not practice on Wednesday. Tank Bigsby is on IR. Will Shipley will be out Week 6 vs. Carolina.

• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith didn't play Week 5 against the Jaguars, and did not practice on Wednesday. Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown were both limited.

• Tight end: Nothing notable. Some of the depth guys were limited on Wednesday, like E.J. Jenkins, Grant Calcaterra, and Eli Stowers.

• Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson retired.

• Guard: Landon Dickerson is on IR, but had his 21-day practice window opened this week. Tyler Steen was limited with a shoulder injury.

• Center: Cam Jurgens was traded. Drew Kendall didn't play Week 5 with a knee injury, and he did not practice on Wednesday.

It's pretty safe to say that the Eagles' 2026 season is going poorly.

We will update as we learn more about the severity of Hurts' injury.

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