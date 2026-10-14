Eagles-Panthers Week 6 injury report, with analysis

Part of the reason the Philadelphia Eagles have had a very disappointing season so far is because they have suffered a lot of injuries. They listed 24 (!) players on their initial Wednesday injury report. The Panthers, meanwhile, have an extremely long list of notable players on injured reserve, at least for a Week 6 game. They too are very banged up, though they do have the advantage of coming off of their bye week.

Here's the Eagles-Panthers injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status RB Saquon Barkley Hamstring DNP

WR DeVonta Smith Hamstring DNP EDGE Jalyx Hunt Knee/Ankle DNP C Drew Kendall Knee DNP CB/S Michael Carter Abdomen DNP RB Will Shipley Foot DNP EDGE Jonathan Greenard Ankle Limited RG Tyler Steen Shoulder Limited LG Landon Dickerson Knee Limited WR Dontayvion Wicks Hamstring Limited S Marcus Epps Groin Limited WR Hollywood Brown Ankle Limited EDGE A.J. Epenesa Back Limited TE Grant Calcaterra Back Limited TE E.J. Jenkins Toe Limited CB Jakorian Bennett Knee Limited TE Eli Stowers Quad Limited QB Jalen Hurts Calf Full iDL Jalen Carter Wrist Full LB Zack Baun Shoulder Full LB Jihaad Campbell Knee/Wrist Full S Andrew Mukuba Shoulder Full OL Fred Johnson Knee Full EDGE Arnold Ebiketie Shoulder Full



Wednesday notes:

• Saquon Barkley didn't practice after missing Week 5. Will Shipley will also be out for a while with a slight tear in his plantar fascia (foot). If Barkley can't play for the second straight week — and with Tank Bigsby on IR — the Eagles will be down to Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele, and... Jaydon Blue? Eagles backs rushed 16 times for 20 yards Week 5 against the Jags with Barkley and Bigsby out.



• DeVonta Smith remains a non-participant with his hamstring injury. He was off to the side catching passes on the JUGS machine.



• Vic Fangio on Jalyx Hunt on Tuesday: "I think it'll be pretty miraculous for Jalyx to play this week, but he's the kind of guy, he's going to be pushing the envelope and making the medical people clear him. He's not going to be one of those guys that's going to be hesitant to come back."

• On the very next question, Fangio's answer on Jonathan Greenard's availability didn't quite have the same praising tone: "Hopefully he'll be ready to go this week, but we got to see." 🤔



• Drew Kendall remains out of practice with his knee injury. He did not practice at all last week, or play in the game.



• Landon Dickerson was back at practice after the Eagles opened his 21-day practice window. The Eagles also opened 21-day practice windows for the following players: TE Eli Stowers, TE Grant Calcaterra, and CB Jakorian Bennett.



• Michael Carter left the game in London against the Jags and did not return. He did not practice on Wednesday. However, Marcus Epps did return to practice.



• Tyler Steen suffered a shoulder injury in London. He left the game for a bit, but did return.



• Jalen Hurts is listed on the report for the second straight week with a calf injury.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LG Landon Dickerson (IR, eligible to return after Week 5): Dickerson had his worst game as a pro in the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders, and was quickly thereafter placed on injured reserve. A lot of O-line juggling has ensued. The Eagles activated Dickerson's 21-day practice window on Wednesday.



• RB Tank Bigsby (IR, eligible to return after Week 8): Bigsby suffered an injury Week 4 against the Rams that required core muscle surgery. He will likely return this season, but is likely to miss roughly up to two months.

• TE Eli Stowers (IR, eligible to return at any time): The Eagles selected Stowers in the second round of the 2026 draft because of his athletic traits, but he did not have a good rookie training camp, and is not yet ready to play. He was listed as questionable on the Eagles' injury report with a hamstring injury heading into Week 1, but was moved to IR. The Eagles activated Stowers' 21-day practice window on Wednesday.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status RT Monroe Freeling Knee DNP

RB A.J. Dillon Ankle DNP EDGE Jaelan Phillips Hamstring Limited OG Damien Lewis Elbow Limited TE Darren Waller Toe Limited TE Tommy Tremble Ribs Limited RB Bryce Young Knee Full WR Jalen Coker Quad Full OT Taylor Moton Lungs (blood clot) Full RB Trevor Etienne Ankle Full DT Tershawn Wharton Neck Full OLB Thomas Incoom Ribs Full



Wednesday notes:

• Monroe Freeling is the starting RT. Taylor Moton was the starting RT last year. More on him below. If neither guy can go, Stone Forsythe would likely get the start.

• Old friend Jaelan Phillips was limited with a hamstring injury. He is an important player for Carolina, and his status will be worth keeping a close eye on throughout the week.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• CB Jaycee Horn (IR): Horn is the Panthers' top cornerback. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and 2025, and had 5 INTs in 2025. He's on IR with a torn quad and is expected to be out a couple months.



• CB Mike Jackson (IR): Jackson is the Panthers' CB2. He had 4 INTs in 2025. He is on IR with a groin injury.



The starters at outside CB with Horn and Jackson out are Akayleb Evans and fourth-round rookie Will Lee.

• EDGE Nic Scourton (IR): Scourton suffered a torn ACL, and was placed on IR. His season is over. Scourton had a very encouraging rookie season, with 47 tackles, 5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He recently turned 22 years old, and was projected to start on the edge opposite former Eagle Jaelan Phillips.

• OT Ikem Ekwonu (NFI): Ekwonu is the Panthers' starting LT. He suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the Panthers' loss to the Rams in the wildcard round of the playoffs last season. He will miss a substantial part of the 2026 regular season. The Panthers signed Rasheed Walker this offseason to prepare for the loss of Ekwonu.



• OT Taylor Moton (NFI-DRF): Moton was diagnosed with blood clots in his lung in June, and was placed on the NFI list. He has not played yet this season, but the Panthers opened his 21-day practice window this week. In the 2026 draft, the Panthers drafted Monroe Freeling, who has been starting at RT.



• WR Xavier Legette (IR): Legette was a Panthers' first-round pick in 2024. He did have a 55-yard reception Week 2 against the Falcons before sustaining a knee injury that landed him on IR. You may remember Legette from his devastating drop against the Eagles in 2024.



Xavier Legette man oh man. pic.twitter.com/Oy5gd68Orp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2024

• RB Jonathon Brooks (IR): Brooks was a 2024 second-round pick, but his career has been wrecked by injuries. He has just 18 career carries.



• RB Trevor Etienne (IR-DFR): Etienne was a 2025 fourth-round pick. He had 20 carries for 92 yards and 2 fumbles in 2025. He suffered an ankle sprain in the preseason and missed the first four games of the season. The Panthers opened his 21-day practice window this week.

• DT Tershawn Wharton (PUP-DFR): Wharton had neck surgery in May and began camp on the PUP list. Wharton signed a big deal with the Panthers in 2025 after a good 2024 season with the Chiefs. The Panthers opened Wharton's 21-day practice window this week.



• OL Brady Christensen (IR): Christensen is a backup lineman who started four games for the Panthers last season before suffering a torn Achilles. He is currently on IR with a hamstring injury.



• WR Chris Brazzell: Brazzell is a third-round rookie who was expected to compete for a meaningful role in the Panthers' offense this season. He suffered a torn LCL, and was placed on IR. His season is over.

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